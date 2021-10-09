GILBERTSVILLE — After 31 years of owning, growing and expanding The Moors Resort and Marina, owners Mark and Kathy Wood have sold the resort to two local Marshall County families.
Josh and Misty Grebner and Nick and Brittany Tapp took possession of the resort on Oct. 1. The Grebner and Tapp families said they look forward to continuing the vision the Wood family had of making Moors a premier family-friendly resort on Kentucky Lake.
“As life-long residents of Marshall County, we want to continue to make Kentucky a vacation destination for our future generations. We grew up on these waters and hope to continue Mark & Kathy’s vision for another 30-plus years,” Nick Tapp said.
The entire staff and management team will remain in place to ensure a seamless transition of ownership.
“We truly feel as though acquiring Moors was just meant to be,” said Josh Grebner. “From the first contact with Mark and Kathy to the handing over the keys at closing, everything just went smooth and felt right.”
“We’ve worked hard for many years to build this resort into Kentucky Lake’s premier destination for families and anglers from all over the country. It’s time to pass it on to the next generation of lake lovers,” Mark Wood added.
The Woods would also like to express their gratitude for the patronage and support from the community over the past three decades.
“We want all of you to know just how special the last 31 years have been at Moors with such amazing loyalty from our neighbors, our county and our visiting guests. It has been a long haul with so many bumps in the road including tornadoes, fires, floods and this crazy pandemic,” Kathy Wood said.
Moor Resort features a 115-site campground, 37 cabins, a lodge with 24 guest rooms, marina with more than 250 boat slips and Ralph’s Harborview Bar and Grill.
