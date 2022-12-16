PADNWS-12-16-22 MOORE - PHOTO

Incoming 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Andrea Moore (left), joined by her husband, Lance Moore (center), is sworn in by Marshall County District Judge Jack Telle Thursday morning, at the Marshall County courthouse.

Following an intense election cycle and gearing up for a legal battle over her decisive victory, Marshall and Calloway County’s new circuit judge was sworn in Thursday morning.

Andrea Moore, a former public defender, will take the bench presiding over Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit in January, with her first cases docketed for Jan. 3.

