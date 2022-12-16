Following an intense election cycle and gearing up for a legal battle over her decisive victory, Marshall and Calloway County’s new circuit judge was sworn in Thursday morning.
Andrea Moore, a former public defender, will take the bench presiding over Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit in January, with her first cases docketed for Jan. 3.
Moore defeated incumbent Judge Jamie Jameson, securing Marshall County by thousands of votes while Jameson carried Calloway by less than 300.
Moore said Thursday she preferred to have her ceremony a quiet affair with family and friends.
“It was a feeling of just pure happiness,” Moore said Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve all been looking forward to a change.”
Jameson has brought a legal challenge against Moore’s campaign via a civil lawsuit filed recently in Marshall County Circuit Court.
The suit accuses Moore of campaign finance violations, as well as behavior Jameson believes amounts to “fraud” via statements he claims Moore made that he believes misrepresented facts and convinced residents not to vote for Jameson.
Jameson has been ordered removed from office and disqualified from the upcoming term by the Judicial Conduct Commission, but he has appealed that ruling to the state supreme court.
The commission found Jameson in violation of various ethical rules over more than 40 specific allegations centering around conflicts of interest, misuse of his influence as judge and inappropriate courtroom demeanor, among other issues.
Jameson claimed that his opponents, including Moore, were involved in a plot to use the JCC to hurt his election chances.
He already scored a temporary victory against the commission, when the supreme court ruled that the commission didn’t follow proper procedure in issuing its emergency suspension in the summer.
Since being reinstated, Jameson has continued to serve as circuit judge, though he was later ruled disqualified from criminal cases due to his public allegations against Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust.
He has continued to preside over civil hearings.
Moore said Thursday that she expects the transition to her judgeship to go smoothly.
She said she plans on starting dockets earlier in the day, rather than in the afternoon, and she hopes to project a respectful demeanor in the courtroom, contrasting herself with Jameson whose demeanor and use of contempt powers were significant issues in the JCC inquiry.
“I intend to treat everybody with respect and courtesy,” Moore said.
