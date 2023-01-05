Officials shared their memories of Doug Moore, a former Joint Sewer Agency executive director and McCracken County deputy judge-executive who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 80 years old.
According to Moore’s obituary published in today’s Paducah Sun, Moore was born in Paducah and graduated from Benton High School before attending Paducah Junior College where he met his wife of 59 years, Wanda Stewart Moore. A civil engineer by trade, Moore spent much of his career at the Paducah engineering firm Florence & Hutcheson, where he became Principal Engineer and President.
It was toward the end of his engineering career and in his retirement years that Moore dedicated much of his time to serving Paducah and McCracken County in various ways. According to Paducah Sun archives, Moore served as the chair of a committee that drafted an ordinance to establish what would become Paducah and McCracken County’s Joint Sewer Agency (JSA).
After helping to set the groundwork for the JSA, Moore later left the comfort of his retirement working on his farm in Marshall County to serve as the JSA’s executive director from 2004 to 2008.
Bill Bartleman, a longtime Paducah Sun news reporter and current McCracken County Commissioner, covered Moore’s work in establishing the JSA and serving as its executive director. Bartleman said Moore, as the JSA director, helped to resolve issues that arose during the agency’s infancy, and helped to establish the framework for the organization as it stands today.
The two later worked together when Bartleman was elected to his first term on the McCracken County Fiscal Court in 2014 and Moore was selected to serve as then Judge-Executive Bob Leeper’s deputy.
“He just was a great guy and a great public servant. Honest as the day is long,” Bartleman said.
JSA Executive Director John Hodges, who was selected to lead the JSA after Moore’s retirement from the role in 2008, said Moore hired him to work as the JSA’s engineering director, and the two worked together for three years.
“He did a very good job. He was very respected by the employees here. The one thing that Doug always cared about, and we still care about that now, he wanted to be frugal in how we spent our money and wanted to be a good steward of other people’s money,” Hodges said. “He was always concerned about wanting to do as good a job as he could do here.”
Hodges said Moore’s primary job while he was at Florence & Hutcheson was working on roadways. Hodges said anyone who took a road trip with Moore would inevitably drive on an interstate road Moore worked on. Hodges described Moore as a knowledgeable guy who could tell his road trip companions about the geology and roadway alignment of the interstate projects he worked on as they drove on one of the completed roadways Moore worked on.
“If you had an opportunity to work with Doug, you always learned something,” Hodges said.
Leeper told The Sun he crossed paths with Moore several times in the community prior to Leeper’s election to the McCracken County Judge-Executive’s office in 2014. When it came time to select someone to serve as his right-hand man for his four-year term, Leeper said he had several conversations with Moore and ultimately asked Moore if he would serve as the county’s deputy judge-executive.
“He talked it over with his wife and agreed to do it. He gave about 12 hours a day to the job. I can’t say enough good words about the time he spent as deputy-judge,” Leeper said.
Leeper said Moore often refused any special recognition for his work as deputy judge-executive from 2014 to 2018, and said Moore got his joy out of doing his job, not any recognition Leeper said Moore should have received.
“Anything that we accomplished during those four years, he was intimately involved in,” Leeper said. “He took his job extremely seriously and wanted to be involved in every aspect of it, and didn’t just help me tremendously in the community, he helped other elected officials in the community also.”
Bartleman recalled Moore, in his time as deputy judge-executive, would often be the first one in the office everyday, and one of the last people to leave.
In addition to his work at the JSA and in the deputy judge-executive’s office, Moore also oversaw debris removal in McCracken County following the 2009 ice storm and also served as a trustee for the Reidland-Farley Fire District, according to his obituary. Moore also worked to update McCracken County’s comprehensive plan in 2013 that outlined the county’s future goals and future outlook.
Moore was also a longtime member of Reidland United Methodist Church, where he and he wife also taught Sunday school classes.
