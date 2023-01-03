Newly-seated 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Andrea Moore argued in a new filing that the case challenging her election victory should be dismissed.
Moore, who takes the bench for the first time today in Calloway County, faces a challenge in the form of a civil lawsuit from former Judge Jamie Jameson, who has argued she made false statements affecting November’s election and accepted illegal donations.
Christian County Circuit Judge John L. Atkins has been appointed as a special judge in the case, which Jameson filed in Marshall County.
Moore defeated Jameson by more than 2,000 votes in Marshall County, while Jameson carried Calloway County by more than 300 votes.
Moore’s answer to the lawsuit, filed by Louisville attorney Carol Petitt, argues that Jameson failed to state a claim that could be relieved by the circuit court and that his filing includes incorrect legal analysis, along with denying all Jameson’s allegations of impropriety.
In filing his challenge under KRS 120.155, which governs election challenges in circuit court, Jameson emphasized a section of the statute that references “such fraud, intimidation, bribery, or violence in the conduct of the election that neither contestant nor contestee can be judged to have been fairly elected …”
He concluded that “ANY amount of fraud, intimidation, bribery, or violence … may be sufficient to set aside the challenged election.”
Moore’s filing disputes that conclusion.
She also disputes Jameson’s assertion that she “made hundreds of misleading and even patently false statements and representations” during the primary and general election cycles that Jameson described as “corrupt practices.”
Moore further denies knowledge of various conduct or conversations Jameson alleged on the part of her supporters regarding yard signs and discussions of domestic violence in Jameson’s past.
Jameson has accused Moore of involvement in a political plot to hurt his election chances using the Judicial Conduct Commission. His suit included statements regarding that belief, which Moore also denies in the response.
Moore also denies that she hired Lacey Cavitt — who Jameson has also accused of involvement in the alleged plot — “obviously in exchange for her support in some form” as Jameson claims.
Moore requests that the court dismiss Jameson’s complaint with prejudice, deny the request to overturn the election results, deny Jameson’s requests for the court to order Moore and her supporters to behave ethically and avoid unfair tactics “throughout the new election” and award Moore all costs of the litigation including atoner fees.
Jameson is currently disqualified from serving as judge during the eight-year term beginning this year, following the JCC’s November order.
His appeal of that order is still pending before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Jameson filed his appeal brief in late December, triggering a 20-day deadline for the commission to file its brief in response.
