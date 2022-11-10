BENTON — It did not take long after the polls closed on Tuesday, for the winners of the races for County Commissioner District One and Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial District to become apparent. Current Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson was beat by challenger Andrea Moore, and former Sheriff Eddie McGuire is the new District One Commissioner prevailing over Mickey Darnall, 9,185 votes to 3,531. Current Commissioner Justin Lamb was defeated by McGuire in the primary election.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to continue serving a county I love. I want to thank my wife and kids for their support because not every day has been easy for me or for them, and everyone who played a role in ensuring our message was heard. Of course, I want to thank Marshall County for their giving their vote of confidence in my abilities to represent their interests as District One Commissioner,” said McGuire. “Let’s work to move Marshall County forward.”
Moore received 60% of the votes in Marshall County with 6,398 votes cast. In Calloway, she received 4,871. Jameson received 4,339 votes in Marshall and 5,153 in Calloway. Total counts were 11,269 versus 9492.
“I feel excited to get started on a new path. I would like to begin right away with implementing my platform. I would like to remain impartial, consider more than one drug treatment program, be transparent, consider domestic violence resources, and the most important thing, I want to treat everybody with respect and courtesy. I will never abuse my contempt power,” said Moore. “Voters, I cannot thank you enough this really means more to me than you will ever know.”
Running unopposed, these votes were received for the following candidates:
• County Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs (R), 10,459
• Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht (R), 10,681
• Second District County Commissioner Marty Barrett (R), 10,255
• Third District County Commissioner Monti Collins (R), 10,316
• County Attorney Jason Darnall (I), 8058
• County Clerk Crissy Greer (R), 10,619
• PVA Tony Henson (D), 7,324
• Coroner Kenny Pratt (R), 10,246
• Jailer Roger Ford (R), 10,335
• State Senator Danny Carroll (R), 10,669
• State Representative Chris Freeland (R), 10,701
Benton City Mayor Rita Dotson and four of the current councilmen will continue to serve on the Benton City Council, along with two new councilmen. Returning councilman are Kevin Farley, Ann Riley, Rita Murray and Butch Holland. With the most number of votes, Ann Riley will become Mayor Pro-Tem. The new councilmen are Guy Henton and Laura Craynon. Charles Edmonds and Sherra Riley did not seek re-election.
After 24 years, Hardin will have a new mayor. Hank Rogalinksi will become the new mayor after Randal Scott did not seek re-election. Rogalinkski defeated Gary Freeman. Carolyn Pace Johnson, Roberta Dueling, Barbara Wathen, Pamela Bradley and Lyn Henderson were elected to the Hardin City Council.
Calvert City will keep Mayor Gene Colburn as he was unopposed and Jeremy Rowe, Ralph Howard, Neeta Hale, Tanara Babcock, Christopher Harrington and Kevin Stokes will serve as councilmen.
In Marshall County and statewide, Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul defeated Democrat Charles Booker, and Republican U.S. Representative James Comer reigned over Democrat Jimmy C. Ausbrooks.
Precinct by precinct numbers will be in Thursday’s Tribune-Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.