Moore

Andrea Moore, left, is hugged by her “honorary” campaign manager Dr. Kandi Wommack on Tuesday night, after learning of her defeating Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson in the General Election.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

BENTON — It did not take long after the polls closed on Tuesday, for the winners of the races for County Commissioner District One and Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial District to become apparent. Current Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson was beat by challenger Andrea Moore, and former Sheriff Eddie McGuire is the new District One Commissioner prevailing over Mickey Darnall, 9,185 votes to 3,531. Current Commissioner Justin Lamb was defeated by McGuire in the primary election.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to continue serving a county I love. I want to thank my wife and kids for their support because not every day has been easy for me or for them, and everyone who played a role in ensuring our message was heard. Of course, I want to thank Marshall County for their giving their vote of confidence in my abilities to represent their interests as District One Commissioner,” said McGuire. “Let’s work to move Marshall County forward.”

