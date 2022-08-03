Hundreds of cyclists took to midtown and downtown Paducah streets for BikeWorld’s annual Moonlight Bike Ride on Saturday night in support of Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Despite showers that slicked roads and soaked riders, BikeWorld co-owner Martha Emmons said the ride — back in its full form for the first time since pared-down pandemic events — was a success. “We’re all-the-way-around pleased,” she said. At right, Paducah Mayor George Bray prepares to get the ride started.

