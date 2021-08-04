The “First Friday Happy Hour” kicks off this week in downtown Paducah, where people can eat dinner, shop, grab a drink and enjoy live entertainment.
Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said it serves as Main Street’s first promotional event to celebrate the opening of Paducah’s downtown Entertainment Destination Center. The city was notified in early June that it had received EDC approval from the state, but a delay in businesses acquiring the special to-go cups slowed down the rollout.
“First Friday Happy Hour” is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month from August through December, making this week its inaugural event.
“We are encouraging everyone to come down and experience all the ways that you can be entertained downtown and to celebrate the official opening of the EDC,” Axt told The Sun.
“The shops are going to be opening their doors and having sidewalk (sales) and promotional events. Our 17 participating EDC bars and restaurants will be doing food and drink specials. We’ll have music at the gazebo as part of the Street Beats.”
Axt also said media will be invited to join city officials Friday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
“We have 30 businesses participating in the Happy Hour, staying open late, doing in-store promotions and that includes, but is not limited to our 17 bars and restaurants,” she said. “Our retailers, our cultural organizations and then, our bars and restaurants, are all working together to host this Happy Hour.”
Raven & Moth, located at 313 Broadway, is planning to stay open later.
“We are going to stay open until 8 o’clock Friday night,” shop curator Melanie Conwell, the mother of owner Erileigh Phalen, told The Sun.
She said they put a bench in front of the shop to encourage people to sit there if they want to have a drink, while someone they are with shops inside.
“We have an end of summer sale going on, and we probably will have some other type of promotion Friday night,” she added. “We’ll do something.”
Meanwhile, Sara Bradley, the chef/proprietor of Freight House, told The Sun she thinks the EDC came at a “perfect time” as restaurants, retail and other businesses are looking for ways to recover from 2020.
“I’ve lived all over the country and you really see downtowns in areas that had a designated entertainment district — they just thrive. I think that it’s going to bring people downtown,” she said.
“We had a lot of people buying cocktails this weekend, and they were going to walk over and check out the flood wall, or they were going to walk back to the Holiday Inn, walk back to their Airbnb. So, I think it just (gives) people a different option for a way to enjoy Paducah.”
She added it doesn’t just help the bars and restaurants.
“You can bring people downtown and they can walk around and they can shop, they could go into local retailers,” she said. “They can buy ice cream and go sit at the riverfront and have a beer. There’s so many different options. It’s not going to just benefit the people that sell alcohol.”
According to the city, the Paducah EDC stretches down Broadway from Fifth Street to the river and from Clark Street toward the convention center complex. The EDC excludes residential areas in Lower Town. The map and participating businesses can be found online at paducahky.gov.
The EDC hours are 6 a.m. to midnight daily.
