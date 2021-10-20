The Carson Center will be hosting its fourth annual Monster Mash 5k Bash and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk this Sunday afternoon.
Participants are invited to dress up in costumes and run or walk in the race. Participants are also welcome bring family and friends, push a stroller and bring leashed dogs to the race. Costumes are encouraged but not required for participants. Dog owners are also welcome to dress up their furry friends and bring them to the race.
The races will start and end at the Carson Center.
In addition to the non-competitive races, there will also be food, drinks, a Halloween treat bag, a Carson Center fleece blanket, live music and an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” included with the cost of registration.
Registration and check-in starts at 3:15 p.m., with the 5k race starting at 4 p.m. and the fun run/walk starting at 4:15 p.m. There will also be a pet parade and costume contest at 3:45 p.m.
Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for students younger than 21 years old. Children 3 and younger (in strollers) and dogs on leashes can participate for free. Proceeds will go toward the Carson Center’s Class Acts Education, Art for All and First Stages programs.
