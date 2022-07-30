A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in McCracken County. The case was reported to the Purchase District Health Department on Thursday, and the patient is believed to have contracted the disease outside of Kentucky.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is rarely fatal and is not related to chickenpox.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms and a rash that may be near the genitals or on other areas like the hands, feet, chest or face.
According to cdc.gov, “The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries.
“Previously, almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals. These cases occurred on multiple continents.”
Monkeypox is transmitted by contact with someone with the monkeypox virus.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said there were eight confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kentucky as of Thursday.
“The largest percentage of them were in Jefferson County,” he said. “There was a confirmed case in Warren County.”
The CDC states that means of prevention include avoiding skin-to-skin contact with someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoiding contact with objects that a person with monkeypox has used and washing hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer.
Those who have been exposed to monkeypox should be vaccinated.
“We’ve been allotted a certain amount of monkeypox vaccine,” Koster said. “The amount of vaccine that was available in the U.S. was pretty limited, so Kentucky got a small amount.
“This week, Kentucky received another shipment, so I think, right now, we have a fair amount of vaccine available. It’s primarily to be used for those who have been exposed. As we get more vaccine in, then it will be expanded to more of the population.”
Koster said the McCracken County patient is a man who contracted the disease outside of Kentucky and added that “it’s pretty contained.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.