A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in McCracken County. The case was reported to the Purchase District Health Department on Thursday, and the patient is believed to have contracted the disease outside of Kentucky.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is rarely fatal and is not related to chickenpox.

