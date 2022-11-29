BROOKPORT — Since the City of Brookport council chambers served as a polling station, the city council meeting was held a week after the election on Tuesday, Nov. 15. All council members were present.
Opening the meeting with public comments, Brody Powell, a very young man of 10 or so, made a presentation to the council about doing fundraising for a set of monkey bars in the park.
He had already raised $100 from a yard sale toward the $1,200 goal and wanted the city’s support for his efforts to raise even more money.
“I think the people of Brookport will enjoy the monkey bars a lot. I plan to do all the work, even helping with installation,” he stated.
Donations may be sent to him at 6703 Unionville Road, Brookport, IL 62910.
Mayor Rance Phillips gave a status report on the city. Ron’s Septic had a week’s delay in trying to clear the storm drains on George Street near the bridge. There are two large holes with barriers, so drivers need to be cautious in the area.
The flap gate off Pell Road has been removed to have it resealed. This will help with leakage during high backwaters.
Progress has been made installing heat in the new water treatment building, which is near completion.
The new police department door has been installed on the west side of the building. Bids are being taken on a new council table.
Ameren and the city have been cutting trees that block the DG Market sign.
Alison Boyt is collecting winter apparel for the Frosty Fingers program to be hung on the wooden Christmas trees for those in need to take.
Thanks to donations from Honeywell, food boxes will be distributed to the elderly.
The Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 in the Harry Statham Gym from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Ward 3 Alderman Scott Martin questioned if the ditch at the toe of the levee wall by Pell Road will be cleaned out to the flap gate, since rainfall floods the back yards of residents. He would still like the ditch by the road smoothed out from the ruts made some months ago. The ruts are keeping water from draining.
Ward 3 Alderman Jack Anderson reports some of the culverts were cleaned out, which helps with drainage.
Boyt, city treasurer, gave her statements. The general fund has $251,344.65 in its account and the motor fuel tax has $243,858.83.
City Clerk Lori Klotz reported collections of $53,752.15 for the past month.
Continuing with departmental reports, Sgt. Scott McDonald had written 15 to 20 tickets and made two arrests. The new police truck has arrived and is waiting for lights to be installed.
Donnie Hensen stated electrical heat and ventilation is complete in the water treatment building and now shelves need to be put in. The maintenance department has been picking up limbs piled in residents’ front yards when seen, and they have been cutting trees on Highway 45.
• To pay bills in the amount of $42,640.17. Lowe’s will be paid $230.06 out of the DCEO grant for the police access door and West Paducah Glass Co. will be paid $6,488.28 for materials and installation of the same door.
• The Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10, was granted up to $250 for hot chocolate, cookies and supplies.
• The new city stickers, costing the city $300, were approved with the addition that golf carts will also have to have a $20 city sticker. For residents, the first city sticker is $20 and $10 for each additional vehicle.
• And, donations for Shop with a Cop will fall under a changed ordinance. Coordinating with the school and other groups helping children in Brookport, presents will be purchased and wrapped. Then, they will be distributed at a pizza party where some presents can be opened and some left for Christmas morning. With only two officers, it was logistically difficult to actually shop with a cop.
In the last order of business, Fred Geno was approved to move a mobile home to 515 Pylant. He will need to have the elevation certificate registered and a second water line, meter and elevation certificate for a little house he is considering.
