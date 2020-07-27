TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Power your Job Search, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
TUESDAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Get your local business on Google Search and maps, 11 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Connect with Customers and Manage your Business Remotely, noon., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual: Job Searchers Chat, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3 — 7 p.m., Carson Park.
