Monday puts the cork in Kentucky’s multi-seasonal 2021-22 deer hunting year.
Whitetail pursuits fizzle down to a quiet cessation with the Jan. 17 finale of the long-running archery and crossbow hunting seasons.
Deer hunting across Kentucky begins on the first Saturday of September with the opening day of the marathon archery season as well as youth and senior crossbow season. That was back on Sept. 4, and the regular crossbow hunting season ensued two weeks later, Sept. 18.
Since those summer beginnings, there has been a progression of deer hunting chapters that included the early youth firearms season, the early muzzleloader season, the wildly-popular modern gun season, the late muzzleloader season and the free youth firearms season. And all the while, archery and crossbow hunting has been there for those who would follow that bent.
Those who started with the earliest deer pursuits and stayed with it doggedly throughout could get in their 136th day of deer hunting for the year on Monday. Somehow, I don’t think there are too many hunters that will achieve that level of persistence, but generous seasons make it possible.
After all, even earlier successes don’t prohibit continued pursuits toward the bitter end. Hunters in counties designated Zone 1, such as all those in far western Kentucky, are not limited on the number of antlerless deer that they may harvest. No hunter can take more than one antlered buck during the entire hunting year, but there is no maximum number of slick-headed whitetails that may be taken.
Four deer may be taken under the basic Kentucky deer permit, and beyond that, antlerless deer can be taken ad infinitum at the rate of two per additional antlerless deer permit.
One might think that with 136 days of hunting and an unlimited harvest (other than a single antlered buck), that the thousands hunters would kill an incredible number of deer — perhaps all of them. Yet, it does not come close to playing out that way.
Consider that the vast majority of hunting days are allotted to archery and, nowadays, crossbow hunting, too. Both those options are essentially close-range pursuits, and for archery most especially, success tends to require a bit of higher skill level. In essence, just because you go hunting with one of these methods, nothing says there are high odds you are going to take a deer. Even with firearms pursuits, more hunters are unsuccessful than successful in bringing home venison.
When it comes to these last days of deer hunting opportunities, most hunters simply are no longer interested. Weather tends to be more deterrent in January compared to that of October or November. Once real winter weather comes into play, those tree stand perches aren’t nearly as user friendly. It can get a bit nippy up there.
The attractive days of increased deer movement during the rut (some two months ago) are gone; deer tend to be less active, more secretive and certainly more wary during the late season days. The odds of seeing deer, especially near enough to do business with a bow or crossbow, grow longer.
Many hunters tend to have taken all the deer they want or can handle well before now. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say statistics overwhelmingly show that most successful hunters in the state take only a single deer. Sometimes that is all they can manage, but often it is all they want.
Hunters tend to get their fill of deer hunting earlier in such a long season. A great many only hunt during the prime opportunities of the rut period with the most expedient weaponry, modern rifles during the firearms season. Even the specialist bowhunters tend to fulfill their needs of pursuit well before the remnant days of the season tick off to nothing.
Sometimes it is priorities. Even other hunting pursuits steal deer’s thunder after hunters have had ample shares of various whitetail seasons. By January, many deer hunters have morphed into duck hunters or rabbit hunters.
That minority of diehards still deer hunting continues to add to the all-weapons/all-seasons harvest. Earlier this week, remnant archery and crossbow hunters were pushing the overall total of Kentucky deer harvested during 2021-22 toward the 131,000. That is plenty, but the number is well downhill of the 141,633 reported taken last year and shorter yet than the 148,395 taken in 2019-20.
• Monday’s conclusion of the archery deer season coincides, too, with the final day of archery hunting for wild turkeys. The last bowhunting for turkeys caps a fall-winter period that included crossbow hunting and two week-long shotgun seasons, all of which allow the taking of turkeys of either sex.
No more turkey hunting is on the schedule in Kentucky until the youth spring gobbler season April 2-3 and then the regular spring gobbler hunting season April 16-May 8.
• Kentucky Lake boat tours sponsored by the Land Between the Lakes for viewing wintering bald eagles and other wildlife have been canceled this winter because of relief efforts in response to tornado damage from the F4 twister that ravaged the area Dec. 10 and in part because of the recent sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.
A spokesman for the Friends of Land Between the Lakes support organization said those people who made reservations and purchased tickets for eagle view cruises will be contacted and their payments will be refunded.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
