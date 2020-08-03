The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Clinton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Benton Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
• Paducah Planning and Zoning — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Princeton City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Eddyville City Council — 6 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/CityofEddyville.
• Trigg Fiscal Court — 6 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/TriggFiscalCourt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.