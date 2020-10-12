The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4:00 p.m., online at https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt.
• Arlington City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall.
• Calvert City Council — 5:30 p.m., online at https://bit.ly/CityofCalvertCity.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., district courtroom D, main floor.
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall.
• Historical Architectural Review Commission (HARC) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, second floor, City Hall.
• Concord Fire Protection District — 6 p.m., online, for connection details call 270-559-2366.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. City Hall.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., Judge-Executive’s office.
• Hardin City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall.
• Mayfield City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall, online at https://bit.ly/CityofMayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.