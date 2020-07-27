The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• PADD Personnel and Finance Committee Meeting, 2 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• PADD Board of Directors Meeting, 3 p.m., teleconference, call 270-247-7171 for instructions to attend.
• Paducah Main Street Board — 3 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors — 3:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/BarkleyRegional AirportBoard.
• Graves Fiscal Court — 4:30 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/GravesFiscalCourt
• Hickman City Council — 5 p.m. City Hall. 236-2535
• McCracken Fiscal Court — 5 p.m., online, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Board of Adjustment (BOA) — 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, second floor.
• Fulton City Commission — 6 p.m. Pontococ Community Center..
• Metropolis City Council — 7 p.m., council room, city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.