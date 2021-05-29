Mobile museum: Veteran's mission to preserve military history

ALMO
Mobility has always been an important component of successful U.S. military operations.
Robert Dymek, a Navy and Army veteran who now lives in this rural Calloway County community, is applying the mobility concept to his mission to make sure our military history can be observed — and preserved — before it disappears.
“Coming from the south part of Chicago, I had already been in a couple of branches of the military and was still working up there,” Dymek said.
“I liked to go around and visit museums and see military history and I noticed in Chicago there weren’t really a lot of places to go. You would think there would be a lot more out there.”
While there are some military exhibits at the Museum of Science and Industry, Dymek was looking for a museum that would showcase all branches of service and their history, and not finding very many, decided to start his own.
“I thought, there’s got to be a better way to do this, so I looked into it. I wasn’t going to be able to afford a brick-and-mortar museum, so I thought ‘I’m going to try a mobile museum.’ I looked at some other ideas on the internet and said, ‘I can do this.’ ”
Dymek established the GHQ (General Headquarters) Military Museum in 2016 as a 501c3 nonprofit while still living in Chicago, starting with a small collection of donated items. He worked to get the word out on what he was doing and began accumulating more and more pieces to exhibit.
“I purchased an enclosed trailer and made sure everything is as mobile as possible. We started setting up at schools and churches, public event, private events, wherever we were requested to go, teach military history and talk to anybody that wanted to listen,” he said.
Dymek and his wife had become familiar with western Kentucky over the years while driving through the area to visit family in Tennessee.
“We wanted to be somewhere there was access to all the amenities — your stores, restaurants, shopping — but still be away from the metropolitan areas,” he said. “We liked this area driving through, did some research, started looking, and the next thing you know we’re here.”
That was last July. Since then, Dymek has been working to promote his mobile museum and continue to accumulate donated items. Like everything else, his efforts were negatively impacted by coronavirus concerns. Information on his collection can be found at ghqmilitarymuseum.com.
“Unfortunately, COVID killed requests for groups and gatherings. There’s been very few since COVID began. I have set up here a couple of times (on his property) and I did have a small class come out and I’ve had some veteran’s groups come out.
“I’ve been to some outdoor veterans events in the area and one of the retirement communities.”
While he has no plans for the traveling exhibit this Memorial Day weekend, he is planning to open his exhibit to anyone interested.
“All anyone has to do is notify me ahead of time,” Dymek said, by calling 708-932-6659. “I’m probably going to be open Sunday as well as Monday, because I realize some people will have to work on the holiday.”
Dymek estimates he has more than 2,500 items for display, ranging from the smallest pin to a restored 1966 Ford M-1 5-1 A-1 jeep from the Vietnam era and a 1953 Korean Dodge three-quarter ton truck he is restoring.
His collection includes a wide array of uniforms, photos and letters veterans have written from different wars.
The exhibits are about military history and the stories of veterans covering WWI to the present day.
“The biggest battle I’m fighting right now is in another ten years our World War II veterans are going to be gone. Korea was just five years after World War II, so they are close behind. Our Vietnam veterans, our mainstay right now, are the ones in the Legions and the VFW’s, but even they are up in their seventies and eighties,” he said.
“Another battle is that a lot of our history is being thrown out. A lot of these items (in his museum) were in garbage cans and were discovered by other people and saved, and then I was notified to come and get them.
“It’s just a shame, and I think it’s partially because some people don’t know that there are resources out there that would want their family members’ items for display. A lot of this is just going by the wayside,” he said.
“Don’t throw your stuff out. There are people like me that would like to have it. I’m trying to save the history before it’s gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.