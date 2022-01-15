The Fredricka Hargrove MLK Essay and Poster Celebration scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Paducah Middle School has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather and the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
The celebration will now take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Paducah Middle School.
The announcement was made Friday by J.W. Cleary, the president of the Paducah-McCracken County Branch of the NAACP.
All other Martin Luther King Day activities including the annual march and MLK Luncheon will continue as scheduled. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Robert Cherry Civic Center, with the luncheon following at First Baptist Church of Paducah at 11 a.m.
The march is free to attend. Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased at paducahnaacp.com. All attendees are asked to wear masks for the safety of others.
Further updates or changes will be posted on Facebook at PaducahNAACP.
