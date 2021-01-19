Monday’s featured speaker at the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance didn’t let the fact she was appearing remotely hinder her message.
“A virtual celebration can still be a celebration,” said Phyllis Nichols, president/CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League, appearing via Zoom on the 36th annual observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.
“The holiday honors the life, the work, the legacy of America’s greatest champion of racial justice and equality,” she said.
“Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, an activist, and the greatest civil rights leader this world has known. Today, we would call Martin Luther King a change agent.”
King saw the value of a life lived in the service of others, and recognized the difference between fame and greatness, Nichols said.
“He said not everyone not can be famous, but everyone be great. Because greatness is determined by service, and you only need a heart of grace and a soul generated by love.
“We are all born change agents, whether we use that change for better or worse,” she said.
“We each have the power to make a difference and it’s critical and of particular importance, in the continued progress of civil rights and social justice, that we each exercise our share of that power. We must hold ourselves accountable for the use of that power and not just use that on our own behalf, but to make purposeful impact on the lives of others.
“And, finally, you have to act ... not just on this one day of service.”
She asked, somewhat rhetorically, “How does a community unify when it has social issues around poverty, unemployment, homelessness and the criminal justice system?
“What if we all had to make a difference and work so that every American child is ready for college, work and life? What difference would we make if we unified around every American having access to jobs with a living wage and good benefits? What difference would we make if we unified that every that every American is free from barriers to safe, decent and affordable housing?
“And, finally what would happen is we unified to make sure that every American has access to quality and affordable health care solutions?”
Acknowledging that government organizations, institutions and school districts should be addressing these issues, “but my challenge today is ‘what are you doing?’ ”
To answer that question, Nichols offered a couple of suggestions.
“Step one would be the power of the vote. Let me repeat ... vote. Vote in every election, for every office. We see the results in Georgia when every vote is counted,” she said.
“Step two, get involved with a local school, a pre-school, elementary, middle or high school or institution of higher learning. Far too many of us have determined that we have earned our ‘get out of school pass’ when our kids are no longer in school. But there is no institution in our community that could benefit more from our volunteerism than your public schools.
King was known as a man who brought hope and who was a healer, Nichols said, “and how much do we need hope and healing right now?
“On this day that we celebrate Dr. King and his great dream of a vibrant, multi-racial community, let us make sure that we don’t lose site of that dream. No other day of the year brings so many people from so many different cultural backgrounds together in such a vibrant spirit than on Martin Luther King’s commemorative day,” she said.
“My challenge to you is to continue to celebrate the day that others have worked so hard for it to become a reality. Let us not be weary in our efforts, and let us commit to doing whatever we can both collectively as a community — but also what we can do within ourselves — to make sure that the dream continues.”
