A breach of security was discovered at Reidland Intermediate School last week when two women entered the building through an unlocked door.
After walking the halls for about seven minutes recording their tour, they encountered a school resource officer, who first led them toward the office, then led them back to the door they came through.
The incident lasted about 15 minutes. It started when Rhonda Allen of Taylorsville and her friend Cindy Enoch of Madison, Indiana, came to Paducah on April 20 to attend the “It’s All Relative” informational event held at the Southside branch of CFSB on Irvin Cobb Drive.
The informational event provided attendees with information about family courts with a panel including Family Court Judge Deanna Wise Henschel, family attorney Jennifer Peek and McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman.
Allen got the information from the Reidland Elementary School Family Resource Center’s Facebook page and mistakenly thought the school was hosting the event.
Allen is the president of Family Preservation of Kentucky, an organization that works to promote family rights in education, foster care, medical care and other parental choices.
“A girl from down in that area had asked us, ‘Would we like to come’ (to “It’s All Relative”) and I said, ‘Yes,’ because I am trying to discover … the layout of how the federal (Social Security Act) IV-D and IV-E funding (relating to reimbursement for adjudicating child support and paternity matters) — where it goes, because we believe it is totally corrupt: Child Protective Services, family court and the foster system,” Allen told The Sun in a phone interview on Tuesday.
For unknown reasons, she entered Reidland Intermediate School into her car’s GPS instead of Reidland Elementary School, and the two went into the double glass doors in the middle part of the building about 8:55 a.m.
“We’re four hours away; we’re not from that area at all,” Allen said. “(On the flyer,) down below it, it did have ‘CFSB’ and that address, Irvin Cobb Drive, on it, but we didn’t know what CFSB is. We just thought that was some kind of organization in the school with the resource office and that kind of thing.
“The address down below, we thought was the school address, but even at that, that’s not what we keyed into our mapping. What we keyed into our mapping was ‘Reidland Intermediate.’ ”
Allen said they thought the doors they used were the main entrance because there was a school bus in front of the doors. That entrance is used by students getting off the bus.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said the doors could be opened because weather stripping had just been installed in the doorway and it had been placed improperly, keeping doors from shutting completely and locking.
“It’s been within the last couple of weeks (that the work was completed),” he said. “We identified all of the doors that were done throughout the district to see if any of those situations exist elsewhere to get it immediately rectified.”
Carter said the doors had been monitored daily by staff and school resource officers.
“We do want people entering and exiting the building to treat it like their own home,” he said. “Double-check the doors to make sure they are locked and secure, both interior and exterior doors.
“… They’ve adjusted the weather stripping on that door and changed the handles on that specific door. We’re reviewing the overall process. We have a district safety committee that meets to discuss these issues, and this is one of those items that brings to the forefront to double-check and make sure the doors are secure and locked.”
Allen said she had not been inside a school since 2019, which is when the Kentucky Legislature passed Senate Bill 1, the School Safety and Resilience Act, which focused on school resource officers, school access security and counseling for students in the wake of the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.
“You’ve got to keep in mind: We’re 67 years old,” Allen said. “We had to get up at 4 to get ready to get down there. (The car’s GPS) took us straight to the school, and when the door was open, we just thought you were supposed to go on in.”
After the women got in, Enoch went to the restroom and Allen started to record with her phone, still thinking they were in Reidland Elementary.
“I was just thinking, ‘Something is strange about this,’ and it had been two minutes and nobody noticed us; there was nobody there,” Allen said. Students were all in classrooms and the office was at the school’s main entrance.
As they walked the halls, the two went outside where a class was being held. Allen asked the teacher how to get to the office, and he pointed back down the hallway. There were about 15 students in the class.
Enoch held the door open for the two as they went back inside the school.
They walked the empty halls for about three minutes before running into school resource officer Jon Wentworth. Wentworth was on his cellphone walking toward the school’s office.
The women asked Wentworth how to get to the office, and he led them down the hallway toward the office. They explained that they were there for the “It’s All Relative” event and Enoch handed Wentworth her phone that had the event flyer.
Wentworth read the flyer and found that the event was being held at CFSB. They then turned around and the officer led them back to the door they came in.
“He’s asking us, ‘Oh, what grade is it?’ and I said, ‘It’s not a grade; it’s like a family court judge-type thing with the resource office,’ ” Allen said. “…That’s the first time we knew it was supposed to be at a bank.”
The school district issued a media release the next day saying the last person to use that door was a faculty member just 45-50 minutes prior.
Allen posted her six-minute video to her Facebook page during the weekend. The video shows the doors that were accessible as well as a layout of part of the school, the outdoor class and several students in the class outside the building and a few walking the halls.
“(Wentworth) did ask us to stop videoing,” Allen said. “So, I did, but we had already caught everything, anyway.”
Austin Guill, director of McCracken County Campus Police, said the school district’s security was not aware of any security issues with the Reidland Intermediate doors until this incident.
“My SRO was made aware, of course, during the video that you saw,” he told The Sun. “He sent an email out directly after that to the Reidland community that said, ‘Hey, we’ve had this mechanical issue. Be sure to be vigilant with any other doors,’ and getting the ball rolling on getting that fixed.
“We are still checking doors routinely as (school resource officers). Staff are still checking and double-checking when they enter and exit. It’s still emphasizing the team effort approach with checking doors.”
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said his office’s investigation of the matter was closed Wednesday.
“We looked at it again, and there’s nothing else for us to investigate at this point unless some new evidence comes to light,” he said.
