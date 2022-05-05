Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for a missing man out of McCracken County.
Fred D. Noel, 50, of Kevil was last seen at a residence on Monroe Street in Paducah on Sunday. He was reportedly picked up from that residence by an unknown man and woman in a blue or silver SUV with a cracked windshield.
Noel reportedly called the resident of Monroe Street to advise her he would be returning later that afternoon, but he never returned.
Noel is described as a white man weighing about 150 pounds and standing about 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noel is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Hickory at 270-856-3721. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper John Holt.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.