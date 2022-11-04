Excitement is building for the 2023 Miss Metropolis Scholarship Competition with four contestants competing for the title of Miss Metropolis 2023.
The annual event is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St. Tickets are $15 and available from any contestant, executive director Sandy Farmer at 618-645-0363 or co-director Leesa Foster at 618-638-6507. Program books will be $5 each. Refreshments will be provided by the Massac County High School band.
During the evening, the Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen will also be crowned, as well as the Miss Metropolis Mentoring Program Princesses.
“This year, due to an insufficient number of candidates required to hold the teen portion of the competition, we have made the decision to appoint a very capable and deserving young lady who showed interest from the beginning of the sign-up period,” Farmer said. “Emma Hollis will participate in all of the competition categories the night of the event; however, she will not be judged, as she is already appointed to the position.”
Emily Travis Hargrove and Kristin Foster Dawson will co-emcee the event. Hargrove was Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen 2008, Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2008 and Miss Metropolis 2015. Dawson was Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen 2014.
Miss Metropolis candidates compete in personal interview, talent, evening wear/social impact statement and an on-stage interview. Candidates are:
• Maddison Thompson, 22, of Anna, the daughter of Cathy and Tracy Thompson. Her talent will be stand-up comedy. Her social impact initiative is “Together We Rise.”
• Kaitlyn Williams, 20, of Metropolis, the daughter of Lewis and Casey Williams. Her talent will be vocal “Fly Me to the Moon.” Her social impact initiative is “Music: The Path to Better Education.”
• Serena Shreves, 21, of Reevesville, the daughter of Donnie and Janet Shreves and granddaughter of Ruth Shreves. Her talent will be a piano performance of “Gavotte in B Flat” by Handel. Her social impact initiative is “It’s Not One Drink.”
• Hope Pearcy, 19, of Metropolis, the daughter of Tim and Sherri Pearcy. Her talent will be a piano performance of “Solfeggietto” by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Her social impact initiative is “Better Together.”
Miss Metropolis 2022 Cami Horman will crown the 2023 Miss Metropolis winner.
The Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen appointee is Emma Hollis, 14, of Metropolis, the daughter of Eddie and Becky Hollis. Her talent is a classical piano performance of “Tarantella” by John Thompson. Her social impact initiative is “The Power of Music.” Hollis will do an onstage exhibition of her talent, evening wear/onstage question, lifestyle and fitness apparel. She will participate in personal interview earlier in the day.
The new Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen will be crowned by Claire Bremer, the 2022 Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen.
Farmer noted this marks the 14th year for princess participation, the competition’s mentoring program.
“The four young ladies who are competing for Miss Metropolis will mentor the seven princess participants before and during the pageant. The winning titleholders will continue to mentor them their entire year of service,” she explained. “There are seven young ladies participating in the 2023 Miss Metropolis Mentoring Program, and each of them has the opportunity to attend the 2023 Miss Illinois Pageant, which will be held in June.”
The Miss Metropolis Mentoring Program Princesses for 2023 are: Jayda Tyson, 7, of Metropolis, the daughter of Taylor Summers and Lamar Tyson; Phoebe Daniels, 10, of Metropolis, the daughter of Nicole Daniels and Ronnie Daniels; Braylin Lindsey, 9, of Metropolis, the daughter of Gabrielle and Shaquille Moore; Emerson Eskridge, 11, of Metropolis, the daughter of Austin and Carly Eskridge; Anna Bremer, 12, of Metropolis, the daughter of Marc and Ashley Bremer; Mikenna Hamilton, 9, of Metropolis, the daughter of Freda Walters and Michael Hamilton; and Korie Klaffer, 6, of Metropolis, the daughter of Jessica Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.