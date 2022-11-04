PADNWS-11-04-22 PEARCY - MUG

Hope Pearcy

Excitement is building for the 2023 Miss Metropolis Scholarship Competition with four contestants competing for the title of Miss Metropolis 2023.

The annual event is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St. Tickets are $15 and available from any contestant, executive director Sandy Farmer at 618-645-0363 or co-director Leesa Foster at 618-638-6507. Program books will be $5 each. Refreshments will be provided by the Massac County High School band.

