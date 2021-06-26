METROPOLIS, Ill. — Miss Illinois week has come and gone, but the memories for Miss Metropolis titleholders will last a lifetime.
While they did not bring home the crown of Miss Illinois or Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021, in true southern fashion, both Campbell Neely, Miss Metropolis, and Yolina Lindquist, Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen, cinched the Miss Congeniality awards in both the Miss and Teen categories. The award is especially sweet as it is voted on by the candidates themselves.
“ ‘Congenial’ is defined as someone who is friendly, nice and easy to get along with — something we are proud to say we cultivate here in Metropolis. Congrats to these two ladies for their kindness,” said Sandy Farmer, executive director of the Miss Metropolis Scholarship Organization.
Miss Metropolis Mentoring Princess Leja Lindquist won the Princess Photogenic award. Photogenic is a fundraiser for Miss Illinois where the public can vote for their favorite by donating $1 per vote.
“With an adorable group of young mentoring princesses vying for the award, including our own Mikenna Hamilton and Emerson Eskridge, Leja had the honor of winning this category and has a nice plaque for her shelf at home,” Farmer said.
All three of Miss Metropolis titleholders — Neely, Yolina Lindquist and Kaitlyn Williams, Miss Shawnee Sweetheart Outstanding Teen 2020-21 — left it all on the stage and felt good about the competition.
“My co-director, Leesa Foster, and I are ‘super’ proud of all of them, and so thrilled they made some lasting friendships and had a good experience overall,” Farmer said.
The Miss Illinois festivities were held the week of June 14 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
Isabelle Hanson, an anchor on KFVS-12, won the Miss Illinois 2021 title. Kylie Ryder won Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen 2021.
“The state will be well represented in the upcoming Miss America competitions,” Farmer said.
For more photos and award information, visit the Miss Illinois Facebook page or website, missillinois.org.
The Miss Metropolis 2021 competition will be held Oct. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center. For entry information, contact the Miss Metropolis Scholarship Organization at missmetrodir@hotmail.com, on its Facebook page or call or text 618-645-0363.
