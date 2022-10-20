PADNWS-10-20-22 MISERY - PHOTO

Audra Blake Turner, left, portraying Annie Wilkes, berates Tom Dolan, right, portraying Paul during a scene from “Misery” depicting a heated argument. Showings of “Misery” begin tonight at Market House Theatre’s Studio 200 as part of its new Studio Series.

 CALEB BUFORD | Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre’s production of “Misery,” which opens tonight, invites all of the theatre’s number one fans to the inaugural production of MHT’s new Studio series in the new Studio 200 Theatre.

“Misery,” a theatrical adaptation of the 1987 Stephen King thriller novel of the same name, follows author Paul Sheldon, who is seemingly rescued by his “Number One Fan” Annie Wilkes after a car crash and is then held captive in Annie’s remote home.

