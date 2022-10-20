Market House Theatre’s production of “Misery,” which opens tonight, invites all of the theatre’s number one fans to the inaugural production of MHT’s new Studio series in the new Studio 200 Theatre.
“Misery,” a theatrical adaptation of the 1987 Stephen King thriller novel of the same name, follows author Paul Sheldon, who is seemingly rescued by his “Number One Fan” Annie Wilkes after a car crash and is then held captive in Annie’s remote home.
Annie soon reads Paul’s latest novel in his hit series and discovers the main character, Misery, has been killed off. She continues to hold Paul captive and forces him to write a new novel bringing Misery back to life. Paul’s life is dependent on his ability to please Annie and bring back her favorite character.
Studio 200 Theatre & Event Space, inside of the former Finkel building, is the culmination of MHT’s recently completed Next Stage Project, a $4.6 million initiative to provide an additional theatre space that also serves as a space for education and to spotlight new works.
MHT’s new Studio Series is an opportunity for the theatre company to produce newer shows and edgier shows geared more toward an adult audience, “Misery” director and MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran said.
“With the new studio, what we can do is focus on big-name musicals and shows that are more general, for a general audience, for our Signature Season, and then we can do some new works, some dramas that have adult language and adult situations, we can do some of that in the Studio Series,” Cochran said.
“So people know if you’re coming to the Studio Series, you’re going to see something different.”
The seating setup for “Misery” inside Studio 200, where audience members are seated on risers on two sides of the theatre and looks down at the production from different angles, adds a challenge, Cochran said.
“With this, the audience is on multiple sides, so you have to make sure everything works from multiple sides. So you have to be much more careful with the angles you put your actors on,” Cochran said.
Productions in spaces like Studio 200 tend to have more movement throughout the play. Cochran said these movements must also be more precise so that audience members, no matter what angle they are sitting at, can tell what is happening.
This is especially important in “Misery,” which Cochran said features moments of staged violence that need to look good close-up.
“We don’t have the ability to mask something so the audience only sees one side of it. They get to see the whole thing from multiple sides,” Cochran said.
At every rehearsal, Cochran said he would sit in a different spot in the theatre to see what a person sitting in that seat would be able to spot and hear in the production if they were watching the play.
There are moments throughout “Misery” where Cochran said actors move throughout the theatre space and will be almost in arm’s reach of some of the audience members, a contrast from a typical stage performance inside of theatres like Market House’s main theatre.
Since this is the first production fully produced inside of Studio 200, Cochran said the show’s crew has to work from the ground up to make sure all the equipment and elements necessary for productions, both for this show and for future productions, is in the space.
Cochran complimented the chemistry of the cast, which includes Audra Blake Turner as Annie Wilkes, Tom Dolan as Paul Sheldon and Steve Hudgins as Buster, a local sheriff investigating Paul’s disappearance.
Turner and Dolan bring several years of MHT experience from dramas, comedies and musicals to the show, Cochran said, while Hudgins, who writes horror stories and makes horror films, brings a love and appreciation of the horror and thriller genre to the stage.
Performances for “Misery” are October 20-22 and 27-29 at 7 p.m. and October 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and are available online at MarketHouseTheatre.org or by calling the MHT Box Office at (270) 444-6828 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The entrance to Studio 200 is located at 209 Marine Way in Paducah.
Due to the nature of the play and script, which includes on-stage depictions of violence, R-rated language, and portrayals of the use of drugs and alcohol, Market House Theatre recommends this only to those of high school age and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.