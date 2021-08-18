MAYFIELD — Mayfield Independent Board of Education held a brief regularly-scheduled meeting Monday with several items being approved.
A resolution related to quarantine leave for 2021-22 was passed by board members. The resolution, issued by the Kentucky Board of Education, allows employees who have been vaccinated to use quarantine leave. Superintendent Joe Henderson told the board they are finding that in certain situations, even when family members have been vaccinated, that a husband and wife may be asked to quarantine.
“So there are some situations that comes into play,” he said.
The resolution, however, covers only the school employee and does not cover if a child is quarantined.
Later, Henderson addressed the school district’s re-opening plan and the KBE’s emergency regulation mask requirement inside school and on buses. The regulation covers a minimum 270 days, which could be rescinded.
“It’s an emergency regulation. It’s the law,” he said. Students are not required to wear masks outside for recess or extra-curricular activities.
Henderson said they are monitoring the situation daily, but noted on Aug. 1 there were 70 positive cases documented in Graves County by the Graves County Health Department over the prior seven days. Last Friday, the previous seven days (Aug. 6-12) saw 238 positive cases here.
