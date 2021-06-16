DRAFFENVILLE — Dr. Steve Miracle is the new superintendent of Marshall County Schools.
Tuesday’s announcement by Board of Education Chairman Randy Travis was the culmination of a near three month process since Trent Lovett announced his plans to retire from that post.
Miracle had previously served as principal of Bullitt Central High School. Before that, he had worked four years as superintendent of Trimble County Public Schools in northern Kentucky.
He said it was while a principal of a middle school in Bullitt County that he learned about Marshall County’s schools, sending several teachers and an assistant principal to Benton Middle School to do observations.
“That was my first exposure to Marshall County,” he said.
Miracle has worked in education for 22 years, teaching at an alternative school and middle school, and also as a middle school assistant principal. In 2019, he was a finalist for Kentucky Superintendent of the Year and established a graduate profile in Trimble County.
He replaces Lovett, a Marshall County native, who has been a teacher, coach and administrator in the school district for 32 years.
Lovett’s final day as superintendent will be June 30.
Miracle said the initial goal in his new role is to built trust and credibility with the Marshall County community through being accessible and “a lot of listening.”
“Anytime you have a change in leadership, the first thing you have to do is assess and evaluate things. (But) you have to be very careful of what you’re doing. You don’t want to change things for the sake of change or the sake of new leadership. You want to honor what’s working, what’s good, and involve people to identify things that you need to work on to improve,” he said.
“That’s my first thing is that assessment piece and to then move forward with the things that our district can identify that we know is working effectively and keep doing that, and what are things that we either have proven to not be effective and need to move away from or proven to be ineffective that maybe we haven’t implemented them well, so determining that piece and where we go from there.”
Miracle is a graduate of Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Navy after graduating high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Kentucky State University and his master’s and Rank II in Education Administration from the University of Louisville. He later earned his doctorate from UofL this past March.
He and his wife, Kathy, have two children, Jennalee, 25, a University of Kentucky graduate, and Zachary, 18, a recent graduate of Shelby County High School.
