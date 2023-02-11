Kilee Minter said when she was in the process of turning in her application for the PaxtonScholars scholarship, she was also turning in her application for Youth LEAD, an educational program designed to develop and prepare students for future community support and leadership roles.
“I was kind of stressing, having to turn in the PaxtonScholars application and my Youth LEAD application, and they were going in the same week,” the PTHS junior said. “I was praying I would get either one, and I got both.”
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
Minter is in Class XIII of the PaxtonScholars program and Class 12 for Youth LEAD. She has a 3.7 grade-point average and volunteers with the United Way of Western Kentucky and the Salvation Army. She is on the PTHS chess team and plays the trumpet in the marching band.
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
“I’m trying to go to (the University of Kentucky),” Minter said. “There is a scholarship that I want to get — the QuestBridge scholarship. If I do get it, it would allow me to go to Brown, Princeton, Harvard or Yale.
“I’d like to study architectural engineering or chemical engineering. (For a career,) probably architectural engineer, but I’d like to go to culinary school or be a writer.”
In her spare time, Minter enjoys playing disc golf and cooking.
The PaxtonScholar program is not new to Minter’s family. Minter’s sister Rosie was a member of the PaxtonScholars Class XI two years ago.
Minter is the daughter of Traci Thomasson and Kearee Minter, both of Paducah.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501c(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
