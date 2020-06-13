A lack of access to capital, opportunities for mentorship, and in some cases, support within their own community were among challenges identified by participants in a minority-owned business panel Friday.
The panel was assembled by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a virtual call to discuss recent national and local racial issues, moderated by Anton Reece, chamber chair-elect and president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“Clearly we are in challenging times impacting the African American and minority communities,” said Reece, referencing both the COVID-19 crisis and national protests over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
“As we continue through these challenges it is important that we pay attention, particularly as we move into economic recovery. We want to be prepared to ensure we can really bridge these gaps and address some of these issues.”
Patrick White, owner of White Financial Group, has been in the financial industry for 25 years.
“What affects us is the lack of capital and access to capital,” White said. “That has historically been an issue in the African American community, black and brown community and that continues to be so.”
That lack of capital also makes it difficult for minority business owners to be able to effectively market and advertise their business, he said.
“Most African American businesses are self-funding. You borrow money from family members, 401Ks, lines of credit from their homes, or even credit cards,” White said.
“Now there are some people who have full-time jobs to be able to help fund their business, their side gig, and so until they can get their business to pay for itself, by the time that happens they usually are so far in debt ... you have a recurring cycle.”
Developing mentors is also a challenge to help small business owners, White said.
George Ross is co-owner and operator of R&D Roofing and Remodeling, now it its 17th year.
“We see the Bill Gates and Steve Jobs scenario starting out in their garage and coming out multi-millionaires,” Ross said. “Well, it took me 17 years to actually move out of the garage.”
Ross said having a regular job in Calvert City for the past 27 years helped him keep his business running.
Other challenges included making sure minority business owners support each other, and recognizing the need for the city of Paducah to ensure minority businesses are included in contract work.
Tysie Millikin operates a child-care business in Paducah.
“I basically stepped out on faith. I utilized my savings to start my business,” she said.
Because of a lengthy waiting list, she is considering expansion.
“I have reached out to a couple of banks, no call back,” she said. “They basically sent me an email of different things that I needed. I called back since then three or four different times ... no call back.”
Kevin O’Neill, vice president of workforce development at WKCTC, said the college has specialized training opportunities to help minority business owners.
“We need to know what your ‘pain points’ are, and we will work along with you to provide that training,” he said. “A lot of the training we can provide is very affordable. We want to be able to help you succeed.”
Reece told participants in the call he appreciated their candor.
“These are great issues to bring to the forefront. And, it’s a great opportunity for the chamber to work hand-in-hand to assist small business,” he said.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson encouraged those on the call find ways to participate with the organization.
“We are the advocacy organization for this community,” she said. “If there are specific laws or regulations that you find discriminate against your business, please let us know.”
Wilson said it may also be time to re-establish a minority-owned business committee within the chamber to help address some of the issues raised.
“We want to be your supporter. If those who feel like it (past chamber experience) wasn’t beneficial to you, let us know,” she said. “We are adjusting, we are changing and we want to reach out to help you in any way we can.”
