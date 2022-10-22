PADNWS-10-22-22 REMEMBRANCE - PHOTO

Those who have lost loved ones during COVID can participate in a service of remembrance Nov. 19 by submitting photos to be included in the service by Milner & Orr funeral homes.

 Contributed photo

Milner & Orr Funeral Homes and Cremation Services will host its 26th Annual Holiday Service of Remembrance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the First Christian Church of Paducah. The service will be the first one held in-person since the Coronavirus global pandemic.

This will be an opportunity for families that have lost loved ones to or during COVID-19 to attend and honor their loved one through this special remembrance event.

