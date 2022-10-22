Milner & Orr Funeral Homes and Cremation Services will host its 26th Annual Holiday Service of Remembrance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the First Christian Church of Paducah. The service will be the first one held in-person since the Coronavirus global pandemic.
This will be an opportunity for families that have lost loved ones to or during COVID-19 to attend and honor their loved one through this special remembrance event.
In addition to music, an inspirational message and candlelight ceremony during the service, a video presentation will be shown in honor of loved ones. Anyone wishing to have a photo included, can upload to either of the funeral home’s websites, www.milnerandorr.com or www.filbeckandcann.com, or drop it by one of the Milner & Orr Funeral Home locations including Filbeck-Cann in Benton. Those who upload photos should call, 270-534-4200 or 270-527-3281, to confirm it was received. The deadline for photo submission is Nov. 9.
The Holiday Service of Remembrance is open to all families in the area who have experienced loss at any time whether services were held at Milner & Orr and Filbeck-Cann Funeral Homes or elsewhere. There is no admission and all attendees receive a special gift. On average, about 400 people attend this event every year.
