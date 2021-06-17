Millwork Products, a wholesale distributor of pre-hung doors and millwork, is expanding its Paducah operation — for the fourth time.
Construction is underway on a new, 33,000 square-foot, $1.5 million facility on Millwork Products’ property at 1003 Monroe. The expansion, announced Wednesday by Greater Paducah Economic Development and the company, will result in 15 new full-time jobs when completed.
“They’re a solid, family-owned company,” said Bruce Wilcox, GPED president/CEO. “It’s exciting that a local, long-lived company is having the success they have.”
Starting from its original location in 1945 operating as Bass & Company, Millwork Products has grown into one of the region’s largest wholesale distributors. In addition to its Paducah location, the company has a subsidiary, Jenkins Millwork, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Together, the two operations cover a nine-state area and currently employ 157 people, with approximately 70 in Paducah.
Millwork Products currently operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility, which includes 34,000 square feet for office and production space, and 61,000 square-feet for warehousing material and additional mill production.
Construction of the new facility is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. The total expansion investment will be approximately $2 million, and is anticipated to have a recurring $4.1 million annual economic impact on the local economy.
“We are committed to this community and we take pride in our people, products and services we provide,” said Robert K. Allen, Millwork president, of the fourth expansion.
“We want to continue to grow our markets in the areas we service, along with the local economies. We have good paying jobs available and we encourage people to join our team.”
Allen pointed to the assistance of GPED, the city of Paducah, and the Kentucky Business Investment Program “for all the assistance in pointing us in the right direction with all aspects of this project.”
Tim Page, Millwork CFO, said “Our sales have increased so much over the last three years we were just running out of (space for) production. We just don’t have any more warehousing space to keep up.
“We’re also planning on putting a new production line in the new building.”
Wilcox said the announcement by Millwork “validates our business retention and expansion we have here at GPED. Most economic developers will tell you that as much as 60-80% of economic development growth comes from an existing industry.
“Our challenge here is to get new industry and jobs into the area, but this is a prime example of the benefit of having a good, solid company focused on growth in our community and what can happen within an existing company.”
