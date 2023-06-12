An effort to replace more than three-and-a-half miles of water mains in the city's Midtown area along Broadway and Jefferson streets began Monday, according to an announcement from Paducah Water.

The work, which combines two previously planned infrastructure projects, will replace mains in the area that were first installed during the early 1900s and have a history of breaks and lower hydraulic performance. The effort will also install new water service lines and water meter settings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In