An effort to replace more than three-and-a-half miles of water mains in the city's Midtown area along Broadway and Jefferson streets began Monday, according to an announcement from Paducah Water.
The work, which combines two previously planned infrastructure projects, will replace mains in the area that were first installed during the early 1900s and have a history of breaks and lower hydraulic performance. The effort will also install new water service lines and water meter settings.
“Improving aging and underperforming infrastructure in the Midtown area has long been a goal of ours at Paducah Water,” said Jason Petersen, Paducah Water general manager. “This project represents PW’s commitment to reinvesting in our infrastructure so our current customers and future generations alike will enjoy the same reliable service.”
The project will be carried out by Central Paving and D-Port Directional Drilling and Utilities, LLC, in conjunction with Paducah Water staff, and will cost approximately $3.18 million dollars. The project is partially funded with a Cleaner Water Program Grant totaling just over $1.2 million dollars.
The project area will include Jefferson Street from Fountain Ave to Gregory Street, and Broadway from Fountain Ave to North 30th Street. Connections will be constructed along 20th and 24th streets.
During the construction, residents in the area, and travelers through the area, can expect construction-related impacts including traffic delays, according to Paducah Water. Also, yards and other landscaping may be disturbed during the project.
D-Port Directional Drilling will do its best to minimize the impacts and will restore all of the affected yards and landscaping. Paducah Water will notify residents in the area as the project progresses and when there may be temporary impacts to water service.
The project manager if Jacob Northington, Paducah Water's engineering manager. Paducah Water is a municipally owned water treatment and distribution utility. It has served Paducah, McCracken County and the surrounding area for more than 130 years. Its treatment facility can produce nearly 20 million gallons of water per day and consistently meets or beats state regulatory requirements for water treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.