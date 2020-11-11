The Midtown Alliance of Neighbors’ latest housing project to build three new homes — across from the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park — is underway, according to its executive director.
“We have committed buyers for these homes and have begun construction with a great group of contractors,” executive director Sharon Poat said, during Tuesday’s virtual Paducah City Commission meeting.
The three homes — once constructed — are described to be 1,200-square-feet and energy efficient with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 9-foot ceilings for families. They will be located in the 500 block of North 14th Street, and ground is already broken at the site with “footers” in place.
“When we’ve completed construction on this round of homes early next summer, we will have the experience necessary to quality as a ‘CHDO’ (community housing development organization) with the Kentucky Housing Corporation,” she said.
In late April, the city commission authorized transfer of property to the nonprofit to build single-family homes. The property was platted for eight lots by the city. Three of them were scheduled for construction, as part of Midtown Alliance’s Fountain Avenue homebuyer program.
“We will be using three of these lots for our homes and the rest will be ready for future development,” Poat said.
The update was part of Poat’s presentation Tuesday evening on the Midtown Alliance’s past and current work, which covered extensive home rehabilitation efforts, repair initiatives, programs to support homeowners and its use of catalyst funding from the city in recent fiscal years. As mentioned, it’s also looking to get CHDO designation, which opens up more state funding opportunities for housing.
“When the city of Paducah developed its Fountain Avenue revitalization plan in 2007, it recognized the need for community groups to play a role,” she said.
“And so, at the end of 2008, a group of neighborhood stakeholders, including neighborhood residents and church leaders, created an organization with a mission of creating strong neighbors and neighborhoods within Paducah, Kentucky, through education, community activities and home rehabilitation.”
In her remarks, Poat noted it’s getting close to completing another “market rate” Fountain Avenue rehabilitation. It’s aiming for a late winter finish. She said it’s a 3,400-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 31/2 bathrooms.
The Midtown Alliance is also working on the next homebuyer program.
“We already have 2020 funding reserved from KHC,” Poat said.
“This program will construct three more homes on lots available from the city and the Fountain Avenue neighborhood. We will work with buyer applicants to adapt 1,100- to 1,500-square-foot floor plans previously developed by i5 Design, Ray Black & Son or Peck Flannery Gream Warren. Having a selection of plans this year will allow us to better accommodate families of different sizes.”
Poat thanked the city and officials for the support of Midtown Alliance. She also shared that it hopes to propose a homebuyer program in 2021 that will construct or rehabilitate six to eight homes.
“In the years beyond that, we hope every year to provide at least 10 high quality, well done homes for income qualified first-time buyers,” she added.
Poat’s entire presentation on the Midtown Alliance’s work can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel, paducahkygov.
In other business:
• The commission approved a municipal order to authorize $25,000 to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax increment financing (TIF) consultant services. It’s in addition to $85,185 provided to KEDFA in 2019 for consulting services, according to the city’s communications manager Pam Spencer.
Meeting information stated that KEDFA discovered the initial cost estimate was not enough to complete a consultant report, which resulted in the need for more funding. The report is required by Kentucky Revised Statutes.
• The commission introduced an ordinance for consensual annexation of 3600 Olivet Church Road, which is owned by Hutson, Inc. It will allow for expansion of Hutson’s existing business by 3600 Olivet Church Road. The ordinance is expected to be voted upon on Nov. 24.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to amend a contract with HDR Engineering Inc. for engineering services on Floodwall Pump Station No. 2 and No. 9. It increases the contract by $81,500 and it’s expected to be voted upon on Nov. 24.
According to Spencer, the amendment is due to three main factors: two pumps weren’t able to be rehabilitated — leading to the need for development of pump specifications and the bidding of new pumps, grant and funding administration services support; and reimbursement for time/effort in dealing with Huffman Construction’s default and termination from the project.
