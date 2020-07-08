Paducah resident Jennifer Autry doesn’t always get a chance to go downtown Saturday and buy fresh produce at the farmers’ market, so she’s excited about the new mid-week expansion to Carson Park.
“This is nice,” she said.
“I’m leaving work and going home anyway, so I can stop in here and pick up a few things that I either forgot at the grocery or didn’t find what I wanted.”
Autry was one of many people who stopped by Carson Park late Tuesday afternoon for the first Tuesday Mid-week Farmers’ Market to see what’s available and buy local. She likes the green beans, tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers and much of that and more was available Tuesday.
Customers had their choice of produce and other wares at the market, including different vegetables and fruits, plants from Knox Greenhouse Outlet and custom handcrafted books by Thesis Books.
The Tuesday Mid-Week Farmers’ Market is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday in July and August, said Paducah special events superintendent Molly Johnson, who’s also a market manager. It’s a partnership between the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and McCracken County.
The department already presented a successful “pop-up” mid-week market last fall with Independence Bank. It would’ve run the new mid-week market in June, July and August, but didn’t want to open too early with the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said.
“Since we revamped the farmers’ market six years ago, we’ve been talking about potentially getting some additional locations throughout the city to increase walkability, get different demographics, do a different time,” she said.
“It’s not uncommon for cities and towns to have mid-week markets here and there. (It) just kind of helps split up the week, helps the farmers in summertime because they don’t just pick once a week for Saturday.”
Lisa Grief, of Wurth Farms, and Mariana Mocanu, of Mocanu’s Produce Market, both liked the idea of having a mid-week farmers’ market in Paducah. They echoed Johnson, explaining it’s helpful to have another place to sell perishable produce during the week.
“It’s not going to last, so when you pick it, you better hope you have a home for it,” Grief said. “So, this just helps us.”
Wurth Farms participates in the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market held Saturday, while it also has two permanent stands. It had a variety of produce on Tuesday, including squash, corn and tomatoes.
“We pick ripe, so it’s full of nutrients and vitamins when we pick it, which is why it tastes so much better than what you buy in the grocery store because they buy from other states and they have to ship it in,” she said. “They can’t pick ripe. If they picked ripe, it’d be rotten.”
Meanwhile, Mocanu said she’s been at the downtown farmers’ market for many years and thinks the mid-week market concept is great.
“We did one test run last year and it went really well,” she said. “I think this is a great location, so once people figure out we’re here, they’re really going to start coming.”
Visit paducahky.gov/farmers-market for more information about the downtown farmers’ markets and the mid-week market, its products, mission and how to register as a vendor.
