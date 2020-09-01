The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department has extended the Tuesday Mid-week Farmers’ Market through the end of September.
It will be held each Tuesday at Carson Park, 300 N. 30th St., from 3-7 p.m., according to the city of Paducah. The mid-week market’s location at Carson Park is a partnership between the city and McCracken County.
Meanwhile, the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market held on Saturdays downtown is open through Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.