HOPKINSVILLE — Microvast announced on Friday in a press release that it will not proceed with its plan to build a factory “at least for now” in Hopkinsville.
In late May, the Biden administration canceled plans to award a $200 million grant to Microvast amid criticism from Republican lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to China. According to the press release, Microvast reassessed the viability in proceeding with the project.
“Our commitment to build the world’s first mass polyaramid separator production facility in the U.S. remains unchanged,” said Craig Webster, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. But he added, “Given market conditions, including interest rates doubling in the last year, we have decided to not move forward with our construction plans for the plant and will focus on our core business for now.”
When the announcement was made earlier this year that Microvast would locate a new facility in Hopkinsville with a $504 million investment, creating 562 full-time jobs — it was one of the biggest economic development announcements for Christian County ever. The factory was planned for Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II.
According to the press release, the decision to not pursue the construction of the manufacturing plant at this time in Kentucky is deeply disappointing for Microvast, its dedicated team of employees and the state of Kentucky, the press release stated. The company acknowledges the impact this news may have on its workforce, suppliers and the local community. “We’re deeply grateful to Kentucky for the support we received and look forward to future partnerships,” Webster said in the release.
“Microvast is finding significant demand for its lithium-ion battery solutions,” said Microvast’s founder, president, and CEO, Yang Wu. “We are concentrating on our core business efforts, including completing our first large-scale battery cell, module and pack production plant in Clarksville, Tennessee. This project will ensure that our products are manufactured in America.”
The press release stated that the decision to pause the building of the separator plant will provide the company the flexibility to focus on its operations in Tennessee and to succeed in manufacturing its 53.5Ah battery cells, modules and packs in the United States.
“Our leading 53.5Ah battery is expected to be our primary revenue growth driver in the coming years,” Webster said.
Jeff Noel, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, praised Microvast and said he hoped the project could work with Kentucky again in the future.
“Microvast has been an outstanding company to work with throughout the site selection process,” Noel said. “We appreciate their professionalism and transparency in all our engagements, especially as we conducted our due diligence with the company after the U.S. Department of Energy announcement. We were encouraged by the possibility of having Microvast expand its operations into Kentucky. We understand the company’s decision to delay construction in Hopkinsville and look forward to re-engaging with its leadership at the appropriate time.”
Wu added, “We greatly appreciate the support and collaboration we continue to receive from the state of Kentucky and look forward to an opportunity in the future to bring good-paying jobs and economic opportunities to our friends and neighbors in Hopkinsville and throughout the region.”
