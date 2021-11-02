Local organizers are excited to have best-selling author and media commentator Michael Eric Dyson as the featured speaker at a planned Paducah-McCracken County NAACP fundraising event Nov. 14.
The event, “An Evening with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson” will be at 4 p.m. at the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium. Dyson’s appearance is being held in lieu of the organization’s Freedom Fund Banquet.
“He is really a dynamic person. We just think it’s a blessing. We still can’t believe that we actually got him,” said J.W. Cleary, local NAACP president, of Dyson.
“I just feel like the timing is perfect for the city of Paducah, with all the stuff that’s going on throughout the United States.”
Dyson is the author of 24 books and a distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He has appeared on a number of national broadcasts including National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, television’s Meet the Press, Today Show, Good Morning America and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.
Jewel Jones is one of several organizers of the event. Working through several contacts, Jones was able to get in touch with Dyson’s scheduler, who happens to be the speaker’s wife, Marcia.
“We started to talk and she was impressed with Paducah and what the local branch was doing here,” Jones said.
“She said, ‘I’ll talk with him,’ and she did ... and he said yes.”
The Nov. 14 event’s theme is “glory,” Jones said.
“We know that he speaks the truth, so we’ve asked him to be as straightforward as he would be anywhere else. He speaks about healing and love and he’s interested in our youth, too,” he said.
“He’ll be addressing things that you’ve probably read about in the news, as well seeing on television.”
Dyson offered this comment to the NAACP: “I look forward to coming to Paducah and sharing with each and every soul. I have a definitive feeling that our connection is powerful and ordain. Take care Paducah until we meet. Thank you for your gracious invitation.”
Jones said the organization is advocating for participation among area youth and young adults, including those that marched hand-in-hand during last summer’s peaceful protests.
“Dr. Dyson wants to commend them for marching and being so peaceful, taking leadership, standing up and speaking out,” he said.
Doors will open Nov. 14 at 3 p.m., with special pre-event music to begin at 3:30 p.m.
In addition, a silent auction will be held to help raise funds and will include, among other things, a legal-size folder autographed by the 2021 Memphis Grizzlies, including Ja Morant, and a football signed by Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition, several local artists have donated paintings related to the local peaceful protests last summer.
The event is one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers. In addition to individual tickets for adults and youth, there are a number of sponsorships available which come with tickets, and recognition at the event and in the program.
Ticket information is available at paducahnaacpmichaelericdyson.eventbrite.com, by calling 270-519-5391, and by email, paducahnaacp@gmail.com. The NAACP will also award its annual scholarship recipients. Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing.
Dr. C.B. Akins Sr., a retired pastor with the First Baptist Church of Lexington, who is well known in Paducah, offered this assessment of the featured speaker to the NAACP.
“Michael Eric Dyson is a down-to-earth intellectual, who’s acquaintances with the rich and famous have not caused him to lose touch with common humanity. His presentation will snatch you out of your comfort zone and plant your feet on the precipice of progress and change,” he said.
“If you merely enjoy Michael, and you will, your time will not be wasted if you listen, learn and employ ideas he will present. You will be enriched and so will the Paducah community.”
