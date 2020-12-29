Michael Dane Devine, 73, from Paducah, died peacefully in his home on December 27, 2020, surrounded by family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Devine (Barrett); father, James Devine; sister, Kathy Devine; and son, Michael Dane Devine, JR.
Mike is survived by his wife, Charla Devine; sister Teleesa Smith; and daughters, Christy Kincaid of Paducah, Chandy Shelbourne (Kyle) of Paducah and Sarah Free of Paducah. Mike has four granddaughters and one grandson, Kelsey Schultz, Courtney Kincaid, Dana Poole, Ella Shelbourne and Michael Nicholas Shelbourne. Mike is also survived by many great-grandchildren; niece, Leah Bowland (Matthew); and great-niece Callie Bowland. Mike also leaves behind his beloved friend and brother, Billy Roberts (Judy).
Among the many hats Mike wore, his favorite, by far, was being a “Poppy.” Mike was enamored with his two youngest grandchildren, Ella and Nick. His favorite activity was to spend time with them, especially when they were playing sports or playing outside. Mike was sure to attend every ball game, up until the very end.
Mike had a passion for drag racing and was often found on Saturday nights at the drag track, racing with friends. Mike’s greatest accomplishment from drag racing was winning a Wally, an honor awarded to him by the NHRA. Mike had a lengthy career as an electrician and retired from Arkema. More than anything, Mike loved his family. Mike was a very devoted husband, brother, son, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was always doing whatever he could to help those he cared about.
Mike was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Mike prayed daily, though quietly. He lived his life as the hands and feet of Jesus and was kind to all he met.
Funeral and graveside services for Michael Dane Devine will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 2nd at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6965 Mayfield Rd., Paducah, KY 42001, with Rev. Joel Cauley officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Mike’s family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Stroke Association in his name.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing at the cemetery at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family or light a sympathy candle.
