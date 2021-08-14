MHT's street fair returning Aug. 21

Market House Theatre will host its eighth annual Kids Creative Arts Street Fair on the Square on Aug. 21, bringing together over a dozen local arts and cultural organizations to put on a fun event for the whole family.
The free event on Market House Square will feature booths offering crafts, art, drama, music, games, stories and dance activities for children of all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day along with free performances.
“It began as a communitywide event to celebrate MHT’s 50th anniversary and has grown from there. It was a chance to bring all the non-profit arts and culture groups together in an outdoor festival atmosphere focused on kids,” MHT executive director Michael Cochran said. “The core of the event is free, fun hands-on activities for the kids at each arts group booth.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to cool off with a make-and-take fan from McCracken County Public Library; craft Hollywood Walk of Fame stars with Maiden Alley Cinema; make a mural puzzle with Paducah Wall to Wall; create stamped metal tokens with the Paducah School of Art and Design; make a water bottle aquarium with the River Discovery Center; design straw rockets with the Challenger Learning Center; put together a “mini mat” with MAKE; bond over friendship bracelets and collaged fans with Yeiser Art Center; jam with an egg shaker from Harmony Road Music School; ribbon dance with DanceMHT; interact with an instrument petting zoo provided by Paducah Symphony Orchestra; and do tie-dye shirts ($5 cost) and other activities with Market House Theatre. The Carson Center will be providing free performances, and The National Quilt Museum and McCracken County Early Childhood Council also will be on hand.
There will be a 10 a.m. performance of “Sleeping Beauty” in the MHT Courtyard. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Carson Center will put on “Professor Wow’s Fun-Believable Science Show” for curious whiz kids. Reservations can be made by calling 270-444-6828.
For more information, visit www.markethousetheatre.org.
