Market House Theatre’s River City Ghost Tours return to haunt Paducah this weekend.
Two tours are offered this month — River City Tours on Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 and Oak Grove Cemetery Tours on Oct. 29 and 30.
The River City walking tours last about an hour and cover about three-fourths of a mile over a five-block radius, including the riverfront.
Each day will offer three tour times — 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets for the tour are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 and up. All tours will go on regardless of rain.
The Oak Grove Cemetery Lantern tours last about 90 minutes and cover a mile of walking through the cemetery and mausoleum after dark.
Attendees should bring a jacket, a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and comfortable walking shoes. Social distancing will be required. Tours are limited to 10 people.
Reservations for all tours are available through www.markethousetheatre.org.
