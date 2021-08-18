MHT to continue Ky. playwrights series this weekend

Market House Theatre’s Kentucky Playwrights series continues this weekend with staged readings of plays from a pair of Paducahans.
The six-part program, which is free and open to the public, helps to fulfill part of the playhouse’s core directives to nurture and grow the state and local theatre scene.
“MHT as a part of its mission has made a commitment to providing opportunities for Kentucky writers to develop and share their work,” MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran told The Sun. “We not only invest in the creative talents of local people but also across the state as well.”
The first two readings — “INCORRIGIBLE” by Teri Foltz of Fort Thomas and “American Coot” by LaGrange resident Brian Walker — were held on Aug. 14 and 15. This weekend the theatre will host readings of “The Dark Path Home” by Cochran and “Write What You Know” by Paducah’s Chip Bohle. Bohle’s play will be read on Sunday and Cochran’s on Saturday, with each starting at 6 p.m. in the theatre’s Outdoor Courtyard Theatre.
Cochran’s “The Dark Path Home” is about four kids that “break into a condemned theater on a dare and stir up the ghosts from the past forcing them on perilous journey through the underworld to get back home,” the playwright said. It is appropriate for all ages.
Bohle’s “Write What You Know” follows a successful playwright whose success sends him on a downward spiral. It contains adult situations and is appropriate for adults only, Cochran advised.
Each playwright will be on hand at the show to discuss their play with the audience.
Cochran recommends anyone interested in coming bring a lawn chair.
Another pair of readings — “The Magnificent Stephen” by Larry Muhammad and “Between Dog and Wolf” by Cris Eli Black — was postponed earlier this month. Their dates are still to be announced.
For more information on the Kentucky Playwrights series at Market House Theatre, visit markethousetheatre.org.
