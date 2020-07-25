With a couple months’ rust on them, the folks at Market House Theatre are preparing to put on their first shows since March in a temporary outdoor courtyard space.
Constructed over the past three weeks in the conjoined lots behind the playhouse’s Market House Square administrative and classroom spaces, the programming area holds a portable stage underneath a set of giant sunshades attached to trees, buildings and scaffolding.
Establishing a space like this for the theater is “vital” in the eyes of executive director Michael Cochran.
“Everybody’s trying to play loose with what they’re doing. This space is a flexible space for us,” Cochran said. “I think it’s going to be something fun that will help people get back to being able to enjoy the arts in a way that they haven’t been able to.
“This space will give us the opportunity to do it in very small groups outdoors and socially distant, and that will be a key to us continuing to pursue our mission.”
Other options for a comeback were considered, but ultimately this gives the theater the most flexibility and control over health precautions while giving organizers a space that can safely seat as many as 75 people. It also allows them to social distance the audience and actors in a way that’s practical.
“I think the open air part of it is what’s crucial for the public,” Cochran told the Sun. “It could stay this way all year, it could get better. You kind of have to plan for the worst and, if it gets better, great. This space, I think, as soon as next spring hits we’ll want to get outdoors as quick as we can.”
The first events in the space will performances of “Playtime presents Rapunzel” next Friday and Saturday. These will be free to attend with limited seating which can be reserved by calling 270-444-6828. See www.markethousetheatre.org for other show dates, times, tickets and information.
Programming for the theater moving forward will be a challenge for Cochran, who has adjusted the slate of productions to favor smaller ensembles and make it as safe as possible for his actors.
“We’re trying to do the socially distanced stuff and make sure our performers and our audience all feel comfortable coming out here,” the executive director said.
Once the space is set up, Cochran hopes to allow some other local entertainers — perhaps a comedian or small music group — to use the space.
A few more shows are expected to follow before they strike the temporary set-up in the fall and start planning something more substantial — a permanent $250,000 outdoor programming and play area incorporating event space and visually distinct art pieces.
“Our goal back here is to create something that has some art in it … so it can be a really great space to have an outdoor event,” he explained. “It should be a really fun space. We want to give a really unique feel to it, and I’m sure that once I open up the gates and the other stuff it will become the type of place where people come and take prom pictures.”
With no live performances since the onset of the pandemic in March, Cochran and the Market House Theatre crew are hopeful that this is the solution that they’ve been looking for to get in front of an audience again: “Right now, it’s just about staying alive.”
