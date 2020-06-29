MHT seeking donations for Paxton Challenge

The Market House Theatre is calling on the community to contribute to its fundraising efforts as part of the 19th annual Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, the playhouse announced in a statement.
As part of the nonprofit’s annual effort to raise money for day-to-day operations, the Fred Paxton Challenge is a vital piece of the theatre’s budget, as it is for all of the groups that participate.
“Our mission is to help area youth and adults develop and share their creative abilities through the performing arts and provide programming that’s accessible to all,” the theatre organization said in an email.
“We provide the guidance and resources, but you provide the talent, dedication, and the funding to make Market House Theatre your community theatre.
“Our online classes and shows and our limited in-person classes are going on this summer. We have adapted our spaces and our programming to meet the challenges of this new world we find ourselves in. With smaller classes and audiences, we are still expanding opportunities. Creating these opportunities needs funding at a time when our income from ticket sales is even more limited.”
Last year’s challenge contributed over $20,000 to the theatre’s budget and, because of COVID-19, the goal this year is to double that.
“That’s a lot of money, but our theatre family is huge and spans two and three generations, and we think we can do this,” the email read. “What’s even better, the Fred and Peggy Paxton Endowment Fund will match all donations for a total of up to $10,000 to add into our endowment to benefit yet another generation of students, theatre-goers, rural, underserved schools, and so very many more.”
Donations can be made through August 31 this year via www.cfwestky.org. A mail-in form can be accessed through that website.
To learn more about Market House Theatre and its programming, visit www.markethouse theatre.org.
