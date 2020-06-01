MHT putting on virtual plays, workshops

As arts organizations everywhere continue to figure out how to restart operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paducah’s Market House Theatre has started its usual summer educational programming with all of it planned to take place over the web.
“It’s a way for the kids and the theatre to stay connected during this time of isolation,” said April Cochran, the institution’s educational director. “Our philosophy is to, as best we can, provide the inspiration with the online connection but to take the kids offscreen to do their creative work.”
Programming will consist of a variety of engaging activities, from putting on virtual musicals and radio plays to learning sewing and embroidering and puppetry.
Friday saw the premiere of the playhouse’s first virtual musical — “The Show Must Go OnLINE” — which follows a group of kids trying to save a show that gets canceled and figuring it out over the internet.
“The Show Must Go OnLINE” will be produced two more times this summer — once for grades 3-5 and once for grades 6-8. A comedy called “Bad Auditions…On Camera” will be produced for fourth through eighth graders. A live Zoom version of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be produced by high school students.
For a full list of workshops included in Market House Theatre’s summer programming, pricing or other information, go to www.markethousetheatre.org.
“We got together a group of some of our theatre kids — grades four through eight — to put on this hilarious show as a way to stay connected with the theatre and help our creative team work through the process of actually producing a show online,” Cochran said of the theatre’s first virtual musical.
“I think the benefit for the kids is that we only actually meet once a week all together in a Zoom and in between those I meet with all the kids individually because each actor is responsible for their own scene or song, or sometimes both.
“I do one-on-one coaching with all of them so they get more attention than they would in a normal rehearsal.”
Each actor films their own segment and sends it into Cochran and the production team to be stitched into the narrative as a whole.
“The kids got to use a lot more of their own creativity and ideas because they’re the one who actually have to film their own scene … so they chose where they were going to be and how they were going to interpret their scene,” the education director added. “They’ve had a lot more freedom than you would normally have in a scripted, live show.”
