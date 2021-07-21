MHT putting on free 'Cinderella' shows

A classic fairytale is making its way to Market House Theatre’s courtyard this week, with the arts nonprofit’s free production of “PlayTime presents Cinderella” later this week.
The playhouse will be putting on three performances of the timeless story on July 22, 23 and 24, with each starting at 9 a.m.
“The outdoor show is interactive and kids get to move around and sing and dance along with the cast — plus, it’s free,” MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran said.
This adaptation is developed especially for young children and families. Each family in attendance will also receive a free Cinderella storybook.
The courtyard can be entered from the Maiden Alley side of the theater. More information can be found at www.markethousetheatre.org.
Reservations for seating, which will be done in socially distant family pods, can be made by calling 270-444-6828. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
