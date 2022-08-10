PADNWS-08-10-22 MHT NEW PLAY - PHOTO

Jacob Bortell, left, as Evan Sizemore, Lisa Humphrey, center, as Carol Sizemore, and Stephanie McGlennon, right, as Bernice Sizemore, perform a scene from “Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday,” which premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. at Market House Theatre’s Courtyard Theatre.

 CALEB BUFORD |

MARKET HOUSE THEATRE

Market House Theatre’s newest production will spotlight homegrown writing talent with the world premiere of “Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday” by playwright Nancy Gall-Clayton.

Performances will be held at Market House Theatre’s Courtyard Theatre Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. all three nights.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In