Market House Theatre’s newest production will spotlight homegrown writing talent with the world premiere of “Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday” by playwright Nancy Gall-Clayton.
Performances will be held at Market House Theatre’s Courtyard Theatre Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. all three nights.
“Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday” follows the titular character and her two adult children who come to visit. Her daughter Carol brings a gift that speaks to her worry about her mother’s safety and advancing age, while Bernice’s son Evan makes a surprise visit eight years after Bernice stopped speaking with him after Evan announced he was gay.
Both children are shocked at some of the life planning decisions Bernice has made. The family, although they have difficult relationships with one another, comes to understand, accept and love each other and themselves over the course of the play.
Audience members will also get a glimpse at some of Bernice’s hobbies and lifestyle choices including matching her health tonics to her outfits, doing yoga, riding a bike and square dancing as a man (since there are usually not enough men at her square dancing events).
Gall-Clayton’s script was the winner of MHT’s annual New Play Competition, where playwrights from Kentucky and surrounding states submit plays that have never been produced. MHT then selects one script to produce as a world premiere production.
“Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday” is Gall-Clayton’s seventh full-length play script. She has also penned dozens of monologues, short plays and one-act plays over the course of her career.
Gall-Clayton lived in Louisville for over 40 years and now resides just across the river in Indiana. After working as an attorney for 16 years, Gall-Clayton decided it was not what she wanted to spend the rest of her life doing and began exploring other career opportunities and interests.
She began writing scripts at 50 years old after coming across a contest for new plays. Wanting to build upon what she accomplished with no formal script writing or theatre training, Gall-Clayton threw herself into writing workshops and classes to better her craft. To date, she has now penned more than 75 scripts with a mix of full-length plays, monologues, short plays and one-act plays, with focuses on historical dramas and comedies.
“I like to put words in other people’s mouths. I don’t like to give speeches or talk myself, I like to analyze as I write, think and go back and forth,” Gall-Clayton said. “That’s where I belong in the theatre world, the writing part of it.”
Many of Gall-Clayton’s scripts feature women protagonists and highlight elder women characters. Gall-Clayton told The Sun she enjoys prominently featuring women in her scripts because throughout the years, many stories and plays have focused on male protagonists and characters and she looks to represent women’s perspectives in her writing.
Storytelling through scripts is enjoyable for Gall-Clayton as it is dialogue, not detailed scene setting and narration commonly used in fiction novels, that moves the plot forward and allows the audience to learn more about the characters.
Gall-Clayton will get to see her script be performed onstage live for the first time on Thursday.
“Bernice Sizemore’s 70th Birthday” features Stephanie McGlennon as Bernice, Lisa Humphrey as Carol and Jacob Bortell as Evan, and Michael Cochran is the director.
Tickets are priced as pay what you want, with a minimum price of $5 per ticket and a suggested price of $15. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at (270) 444-6828 or at the door. Because of variable pricing for tickets, guests will not be able to purchase tickets online for this production.
Guests should bring their own lawn chairs for seating at MHT’s Courtyard Theatre at 124 Market House Square.
