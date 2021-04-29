In just over two months’ time, the Market House Theatre will return to Noble Park to put on a production of “The Tempest.”
The theater’s free Shakespeare in the Park performances will take place July 9, 10 and 11 at Noble Park Amphitheatre.
“We see it as an essential part of our mission to the community to make the arts accessible to everyone, especially while indoor activities have very restrictive audience sizes,” MHT executive director Michael Cochran told The Sun Wednesday. “The summer is a great time for outdoor theater.”
As new COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and in many parts of the country continue to decrease, Cochran is hopeful attendees will be able to participate in a safe and mostly normal fashion.
“We will encourage audiences to social distance, and they won’t have to wear masks according to CDC and state guidelines,” Cochran said. “(Also) our actors will not be masked.”
Auditions for the production will be held Saturday and Sunday in the Market House Theatre courtyard by appointment only. Adults and teens over the age of 14 are welcome. Tryouts can be scheduled by calling the theater’s box office at 270-444-6828, and the required audition material for each character, along with more information, can be found at www.markethousetheatre.org/auditions-casting.
The last time MHT did Shakespeare in the Park was 2019, when it produced the Bard’s “As You Like It” and drew in around 1,000 attendees over the three-performance run. COVID-19 unfortunately prevented the theater from doing the program in 2020.
“It was a hit with the crowds that came,” Cochran said. “Then the city closed Noble Park Amphitheater last summer because of the pandemic.”
Ashlee Brotherton, who is slated to direct this year’s Shakespeare in the Park production, is excited for actors to get to return to the amphitheatre stage.
“With live music, food and theater all against the beautiful backdrop of Bob Noble Park, MHT’s Shakespeare in the Park is an excellent opportunity for actors to experience the grand tradition of performing the works of the world’s most famous playwright,” she said in a news release earlier this week. “Whether you’ve never performed Shakespeare before or have the Complete Works under your belt, you’ll have a great time performing with us in the park this summer.”
The theater is also planning to hold a number of free Playtime performances in its courtyard for younger audiences this summer.
“Shakespeare in the Park compliments the programming we do in MHT’s outdoor courtyard theater on the MHT campus downtown this summer with three free Playtime performances for the very young audiences,” Cochran said. “Whether young or old, MHT has free programming this summer outdoors where audiences don’t have to be masked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.