MHT bringing Shakespeare to Noble Park Amphitheatre

With the return of the summer heat also comes the return of summer programming and Market House Theatre’s annual Shakespeare in the Park production.
This year will see the amateur theatre stage a rendition of the Bard’s “The Tempest” — a comedy about a major act of betrayal, ill treatment, the development of magic arts and a plot of revenge — in the Noble Park Amphitheatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These shows, which all begin at 6 p.m., will be free to attend and feature live music in addition to the stage play.
Ashlee Brotherton, the director for the production, is excited for the program’s comeback after COVID-19 scuttled the theatre’s hopes last summer.
“I think there’s something about the timelessness of these plays that allows everyone across time and space to connect with these messages and these stories,” she told The Sun. “To have a program for Shakespeare in the Park in Paducah, which is quite a small town to have a program like this, is a huge asset to our cultural scene.”
The reason that programs like these persist, Brotherton added, is how endlessly relatable Shakespeare’s writings are.
“Obviously Shakespeare has been a big part of theatre since the 1590s. His plays have been done all over the world and I think the reason for that is they still have theme that are relevant today,” she said. “Something that I talk about a lot with my actors is that people, when these plays were written, were no different than they are today. They had different circumstances maybe and lingo to express their feelings, but fundamentally they experienced emotions and life the way that we do today.”
The cast includes a mix of old and new MHT faces, including Zoey Brinker, Caleb Buford, Reid Draper, Taylor Edwards, Addie Beth Franklin, Jacob Harris, Roy Hensel, Grainger Page, HG Page, Steven Page, Jaden Raney, Denise Romanak, Eric Romanak, Mason Romanak, Natalie Shadrick, Amarie Smith, Alayna Watkins and Audrey Paige Wilson. Davin Belt will be working with Brotherton as her assistant director and Maya Romanak will be the music director. Romanak will be playing music, as well, alongside Spencer Glunt, Liberty Guyette and Aneeza Ali.
“This is a cast that brings together seasoned veterans and people that are entirely new to theatre — let alone Shakespeare,” Brotherton said. “They have come at this production with such vigor and excitement and determination that I think the product that they’ve created is really something special to watch.”
A live music program will entertain the audience before the play starts. The music will also be incorporated throughout the show and during intermission.
The main entrance to the park will be blocked off and guests are advised to enter through the gate by the baseball fields on Park Avenue. Brotherton recommends bringing a chair or a blanket to relax on during the production. A food truck will be present for refreshments, though guests are also allowed to bring their own food and drinks.
Programs like this, Brotherton said, are “what make Paducah great. There’s really something special going on in Paducah and I think that Shakespeare in the Park is a great part of that.”
“I think it’s a really great way for families and individuals to come experience an artistic event with the backdrop of beautiful Bob Noble Park here in the summer, especially now that we’ve been cooped up so long,” Brotherton said. “This is a great time to be able to come out and see friends in a way that’s still safe and see some awesome theatre.”
