You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MHT bringing Shakespeare to Noble Park Amphitheatre

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
MHT bringing Shakespeare to Noble Park Amphitheatre

Natalie Shadrick rehearses as a part of Market House Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “The Tempest” late Tuesday afternoon at the Noble Park Amphitheatre. The community theatre’s production will run Friday through Sunday at the park, with each evening’s events starting at 6 p.m.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

With the return of the summer heat also comes the return of summer programming and Market House Theatre’s annual Shakespeare in the Park production.

This year will see the amateur theatre stage a rendition of the Bard’s “The Tempest” — a comedy about a major act of betrayal, ill treatment, the development of magic arts and a plot of revenge — in the Noble Park Amphitheatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These shows, which all begin at 6 p.m., will be free to attend and feature live music in addition to the stage play.

Ashlee Brotherton, the director for the production, is excited for the program’s comeback after COVID-19 scuttled the theatre’s hopes last summer.

“I think there’s something about the timelessness of these plays that allows everyone across time and space to connect with these messages and these stories,” she told The Sun. “To have a program for Shakespeare in the Park in Paducah, which is quite a small town to have a program like this, is a huge asset to our cultural scene.”

The reason that programs like these persist, Brotherton added, is how endlessly relatable Shakespeare’s writings are.

“Obviously Shakespeare has been a big part of theatre since the 1590s. His plays have been done all over the world and I think the reason for that is they still have theme that are relevant today,” she said. “Something that I talk about a lot with my actors is that people, when these plays were written, were no different than they are today. They had different circumstances maybe and lingo to express their feelings, but fundamentally they experienced emotions and life the way that we do today.”

The cast includes a mix of old and new MHT faces, including Zoey Brinker, Caleb Buford, Reid Draper, Taylor Edwards, Addie Beth Franklin, Jacob Harris, Roy Hensel, Grainger Page, HG Page, Steven Page, Jaden Raney, Denise Romanak, Eric Romanak, Mason Romanak, Natalie Shadrick, Amarie Smith, Alayna Watkins and Audrey Paige Wilson. Davin Belt will be working with Brotherton as her assistant director and Maya Romanak will be the music director. Romanak will be playing music, as well, alongside Spencer Glunt, Liberty Guyette and Aneeza Ali.

MHT bringing Shakespeare to Noble Park Amphitheatre

Taylor Edwards (from right), Zoe Brinker and Caleb Buford rehearse together for Market House Theatre’s production of “The Tempest” as part of their Shakespeare in the Park program at the Noble Park Amphitheatre on Tuesday afternoon. The production will be free to attend for all.

“This is a cast that brings together seasoned veterans and people that are entirely new to theatre — let alone Shakespeare,” Brotherton said. “They have come at this production with such vigor and excitement and determination that I think the product that they’ve created is really something special to watch.”

A live music program will entertain the audience before the play starts. The music will also be incorporated throughout the show and during intermission.

The main entrance to the park will be blocked off and guests are advised to enter through the gate by the baseball fields on Park Avenue. Brotherton recommends bringing a chair or a blanket to relax on during the production. A food truck will be present for refreshments, though guests are also allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

MHT bringing Shakespeare to Noble Park Amphitheatre

Ashlee Brotherton (left), the director of Market House Theatre’s production of “The Tempest” for its Shakespeare in the Park program, makes some last minute costume adjustments for Elaina Watkins. Tuesday was the production’s first dress rehearsal.

Programs like this, Brotherton said, are “what make Paducah great. There’s really something special going on in Paducah and I think that Shakespeare in the Park is a great part of that.”

“I think it’s a really great way for families and individuals to come experience an artistic event with the backdrop of beautiful Bob Noble Park here in the summer, especially now that we’ve been cooped up so long,” Brotherton said. “This is a great time to be able to come out and see friends in a way that’s still safe and see some awesome theatre.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In