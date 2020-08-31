A Metropolis centenarian received a unique token of gratitude for his military service for his 101st birthday last week — a Quilt of Valor.
Charles Russell “Hop” Hopson was pleasantly surprised when his daughter, Jan Hopson Vance, presented him with a quilt emblazoned with patches from his Navy squadron, the Red Rippers, that he fought with during World War II. The Red Rippers are still active and sent four patches to be put onto the quilt.
As an organization, Quilts of Valor works to “cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing” through handmade quilts. The project has presented just over a quarter million quilts to veterans across the nation since starting in 2003.
Diane Block, a colleague of Hopson’s daughter in the Fort Massac chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, appliqued those patches to the quilt she had made for the veteran.
Rita Park, the vice regent of the NSDAR chapter, was overjoyed to be a part of this project paying tribute to Hopson.
“It’s something that we wanted to do to honor our veterans as someone who has served their country and community,” Park said. “Hop did both. We were very proud of him and we wanted to honor him.”
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, Park and Block presented Vance with the quilt in Fort Massac State Park on Aug. 22, a few days before Hopson’s birthday.
Hopson enlisted in the Navy 79 years ago, on August 25, 1941, and remained on active duty through November 1945. He was a member of the reserves from that point until February 1967, when he retired as a lieutenant commander.
The Red Rippers would continue to be a part of his life for many years as he attended reunions alongside his wife, Marilyn, who served as registrar and regent of the chapter for many years.
During his civilian life, Hopson wore many hats. He was a coach, a teacher, a driver education instructor and a principal at Metropolis High School during his long career in education. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Metropolis Country Club.
Charles and Marilyn’s daughter, Jan, and granddaughter, Sarah, continue the family’s tradition of service and honor for the military.
