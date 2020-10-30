Mary Ann Mittendorf has always been the picture of health, but she had a bad feeling about a soreness in her breast last November.
“I knew something was not right,” said Mittendorf, 61, of Metropolis, Ill.
“It was an instinct. I’ve never been sick. I’ve never had anything wrong with me. I’m healthy and tried to be a healthy person. It’s hard to understand why.”
Mittendorf first went to her family doctor, Thomas Staton, MD, of Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Metropolis, who ordered a mammogram. The mammogram proved her instinct was right.
She was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that tests positive for protein that promotes the growth of cancer cells. Mittendorf had two tumors — a large one that measured 18 mm and a smaller 2 mm tumor.
“When my surgeon (Dr. April Jackson) told me on the phone it was cancer, your head goes everywhere,” she said. “I asked her if I was going to die.”
Mittendorf’s doctor assured her she could beat it with surgery and cancer treatments. She had two surgeries — one on Dec. 17, followed by a second surgery on Jan. 24 to remove all cancer cells from the margin or border of her tumors.
During this time, she started seeing oncologist Winston Chua, MD, of Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology, and began chemotherapy treatments Feb. 14 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center at Baptist Health Paducah.
“I had six rounds of chemo every three weeks at the cancer center,” she said. “I’ve had a year. After the second treatment, I started losing my hair. I asked my husband (Wally) if could shave my hair. It was so emotional. I cried and he cried.
“I said, ‘I can do this.’ It has taken a long time to grow back. I’m happy to have hair, but life is short. You go with what you’ve got.”
Mittendorf finished her chemotherapy treatments on June 5 and started the first of 16 radiation therapy treatments on June 26. She now comes to the cancer center once every three weeks to receive the drug Herceptin, which helps fight tumors like hers that thrived on hormones.
She will be finished in February 2021. Mittendorf is thankful she listened to her body and had a mammogram, and advises other women to do the same. She also is glad she could stay close to home for treatment. She sought a second opinion in St. Louis, but canceled the appointment.
“They said I could get the same treatment at (Baptist),” she said. “They said, ‘They are doing everything we would do.’ I’m so glad I could stay here close to home. Dr. Chua is personable and you can ask him questions. The nurses back in chemotherapy are great. It is their calling. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Women can determine their 5-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer by taking a free health care assessment at https://www.baptisthealth.com/.../health-risk-assessments/.
