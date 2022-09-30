Police arrested a Metropolis, Illinois woman in Paducah this week following a shooting in Metropolis last Saturday.
Anita C. Prater, 59, was arrested in Paducah after being released from a local hospital for treatment following the alleged shooting. Prater faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful restraint. Prater is currently lodged in the McCracken County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois, with her bail set at $1 million.
According to a press release from the Metropolis Police Department, a Wickliffe, Kentucky man told detectives he traveled to Prater’s home on West 20th Street in Metropolis around 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 to purchase a PlayStation. Police said he was then allegedly held against his will in Prater’s home for two hours before escaping to his vehicle.
While the man was in his vehicle, Prater allegedly shot him with a shotgun, per a press release. The victim was initially taken to Massac Memorial Hospital by a nearby motorist to be treated for facial and arm injuries, and was later flown to a hospital in Nashville.
A previous press release from the Metropolis Police Department indicated Prater would not answer the door when police arrived at the scene. MPD officers, along with Massac County Sheriff’s deputies, secured the perimeter until Illinois State Police troopers, Illinois State Police SWAT team members and a negotiator arrived on the scene.
Police entered Prater’s home around 8 a.m. the next morning. According to an MPD release, Prater was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a suspected drug overdose.
