METROPOLIS, Ill. – The Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau has been selected to receive a $106,305 grant from the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity as part of a $22.5 million investment for 89 local tourism festivals and attractions across Illinois.
“The GMCVB is very proud of the funding we have received from this grant and can’t wait to use it to enhance both the Superman Celebration and the Fort Massac Encampment,” said GMCVB executive director Trish Steckenrider, noting the matching grant extends tourism dollars.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the DCEO joined legislators and leaders in the tourism industry on Friday, April 7, to award the grant funding.
The grant program is designed to support local festivals and attractions and drive tourism across the state. Illinois increased the funding available from $15 million to $22.5 million to support additional attractions. The additional $7.5 million was secured during the Illinois General Assembly legislative session in early January 2023 and the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Grant awards ranged from $15,000 to $500,000, with an average award of $250,000 for a total of $22.5 million.
“The City of Metropolis is very pleased to see this grant money come in to enhance two of our most popular events,” said Mayor Don Canada. “This is a great example of how the GMCVB works very hard to ensure our tourism dollars are extended and utilized to allow tourism in Metropolis to grow. We have a great partnership with them.”
The 45th annual Metropolis Superman Celebration is slated for June 9-11.
The event is a fundraiser for the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and co-produced with the GMCVB and the City of Metropolis. Superman fans from around the world attend the three-day extravaganza that includes celebrity meet-and-greets, panel discussions, opportunities to meet and purchase works from famed artists and writers, a kid’s area, entertainment and more. The annual events bring in over 3,000 visitors to Metropolis.
Of the $106,350 matching funds awarded to GMCVB, $72,900 will be used for the celebration. Steckenrider said the GMCVB worked with the chamber to recognize areas of the Superman Celebration that could be enhanced. The grant funding will support production costs, celebrity appearance expenses and rentals needed to produce a quality event. Enhancements planned from receiving this funding include an air-conditioned dining tent, wheelchair lift for the main stage area, ADA-accessible bathrooms and more directional and informational signage. In addition to these enhancements, additional entertainment will be added to the event as well.
“This is a great event for our tourists who come to Metropolis, specifically for all things Superman, but we have consistently heard from our area residents asking for more quality, nightly entertainment. This funding will allow us to make that happen this year,” Steckenrider said.
The grant’s remaining $33,450 will be used to enhance one of the largest and most anticipated events in southern Illinois — the 49th annual Fort Massac Encampment, which will be Oct. 21-23.
Co-produced by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Fort Massac Encampment has brought “history to life” for over four decades and has grown to be the third largest event produced by IDNR. According to IDNR attendance reports, the Encampment consistently brings over 100,000 people to Metropolis.
The grant funding will be used to cover a portion of production costs, as well as bring back a firework display on Saturday, Oct. 21.
“Metropolis is well-known for both the Superman Celebration and the Fort Massac Encampment,” said State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis).
“These events bring tourists to our great city and county, and both events also highlight historical and cultural gems that give our community its identity. I am very pleased to learn that significant financial support is being given to both events. I am also thankful to the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau and its director, Trish Steckenrider, for their efforts to secure this funding and for their ongoing work to promote tourism in our community.”
This second round of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program provides grant funding to localities, organizations and businesses for a broad range of tourism-related improvements, events and activities. This builds upon $10 million in funding through the first round of the grant program provided to 40 localities across the state. Combined with Illinois’ largest-ever tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” Illinois is prioritizing investing its thriving tourism industry while driving millions of visitors to choose Illinois for their next trip.
“Whether people are traveling to Illinois to visit the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, take a drive down the historic Route 66 or check out the world-renowned architecture in Chicago, Illinois has it all,” said DCEO director Kristin A. Richards. “The State of Illinois is committed to bolstering the tourism sector by supporting the best festivals and attractions in the country that will show visitors from near and far that Illinois is the best place to live, work and do business.”
Through the $22.5 million investment, $5 million was reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $17.5 million is supporting a broad range of other tourism-related projects such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more. Applications were selected through a competitive process, with each grantee demonstrating how the award would help businesses in the surrounding area, as well as the project’s ability to attract visitors for overnight stays. Projects also scored higher based on proximity to commercial corridors and services — including hotels/motels, restaurants, retail and other commercial operations.
“Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit, and now that people are finding that out through our marketing, our tourism economy is booming,” said Pritzker.
“The Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program has been a vital part of that success by restoring and enhancing the great events across our state that draw visitors from around the world. When we invest in projects like these — it reverberates beyond just one event or exhibit — it benefits entire communities — from small business owners who get to attract more customers to families with young children who get to enjoy all that Illinois has to offer.”
Richards said the tourism industry is a priority for the state as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. In FY23 to date, hotel tax collections have surpassed all of FY22 collections and are on-track to surpass the highest fiscal year collections on record in FY19. Per the latest data available, in 2021, Illinois welcomed more than 97 million visitors who spent more than $32 billion in the state.
